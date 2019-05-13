Aurora is the solar industry’s leading PV system design and sales platform—a cloud-based solar solution used by thousands of solar professionals worldwide. With Aurora, solar salespeople and designers can precisely calculate how many solar panels will fit on a property, forecast how much energy they will produce, estimate how much money the system will save the property owner, and generate sales proposals without ever having to visit the property itself. To date, Aurora has been used to design over 2.5 million solar projects globally, with over 100,000 projects completed monthly.