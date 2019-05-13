GTM members benefits:
- Updates and special offers on latest events and conferences
- Unlimited access to our free news articles
- Unlimited access to our free webinars, white papers, and videos
- Special offers and discounts on GTM Squared
Nestled at the base of breathtaking Camelback Mountain, in the exclusive enclave of Paradise Valley, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia is an intimate oasis. When you escape to this exclusive destination, you won’t have any reason to leave the Arizona resort as you walk down the Alhambra walkway on your way to bask in one of the three pools, enjoy a soothing massage at the award-winning, Moroccan inspired Joya Spa or tempt your taste buds with the culinary delights at one of the world-class restaurants.
Discounted room rate: $238/night (plus t+f). ***This discounted booking deadline been extended to May 2, 2019.***
Leaving Sky Harbor Rental Car Center, turn left onto Sky Harbor Circle.
Travel under the SR-51 Freeway overpass.
Turn left at the traffic light onto the freeway access road.
Travel through two traffic lights (Jefferson and Washington).
Merge onto SR-51 North (5.4 miles). Exit at Glendale Avenue (Exit 6).
Turn Right onto Glendale Ave (0.2 miles). Glendale changes to Lincoln Dr (4.4 miles).
Arrive at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa.
Reminiscent of a picturesque Andalusian village, the resort features arching entryways, tranquil fountains and floral walkways. Indulge in an array of pampering experiences, from treatments at our award-winning Joya Spa, where guests can relax and rejuvenate in Scottsdale's only Hammam spa, to any of the resorts three pools, where stunning mountain views and vibrant social scenes prevail.