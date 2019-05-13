Venue

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Experience the flavors of Spain at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.

4949 East Lincoln Drive
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Nestled at the base of breathtaking Camelback Mountain, in the exclusive enclave of Paradise Valley, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia is an intimate oasis. When you escape to this exclusive destination, you won’t have any reason to leave the Arizona resort as you walk down the Alhambra walkway on your way to bask in one of the three pools, enjoy a soothing massage at the award-winning, Moroccan inspired Joya Spa or tempt your taste buds with the culinary delights at one of the world-class restaurants.

Discounted room rate: $238/night (plus t+f). ***This discounted booking deadline been extended to May 2, 2019.***

 

Location + Travel

How to Get There FROM SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Leaving Sky Harbor Rental Car Center, turn left onto Sky Harbor Circle.
Travel under the SR-51 Freeway overpass.
Turn left at the traffic light onto the freeway access road.
Travel through two traffic lights (Jefferson and Washington).
Merge onto SR-51 North (5.4 miles). Exit at Glendale Avenue (Exit 6).
Turn Right onto Glendale Ave (0.2 miles). Glendale changes to Lincoln Dr (4.4 miles).
Arrive at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa.

More Information

Reminiscent of a picturesque Andalusian village, the resort features arching entryways, tranquil fountains and floral walkways. Indulge in an array of pampering experiences, from treatments at our award-winning Joya Spa, where guests can relax and rejuvenate in Scottsdale's only Hammam spa, to any of the resorts three pools, where stunning mountain views and vibrant social scenes prevail.

Highlights
  • 293 well-appointed, spacious guest rooms, inclusive of 38 luxury suites and two presidential suites.
  • Award-winning, full-service Joya Spa and Salon
  • 24-hour business center
  • 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center
  • VIP access to top championship golf courses
  • 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space
  • Five restaurants
  • 24-hour dining
  • Three sparkling pools with 30 cabanas

 