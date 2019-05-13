GTM members benefits:
Beth practiced energy and environmental law in Louisiana for 15 years, including work with the Tulane Law Clinic when it received the National Law Journal's Runner Up Lawyer of the Year and Distinguished Environmental Achievement Award from the American Bar Association. After Hurricane Katrina, Beth directed Global Green New Orleans, a nonprofit focused on the sustainable rebuilding of the city to build LEED Platinum homes in the Lower 9th Ward. She was named a Champion of Change by the White House for creating New Orleans energy efficiency program, and is an Aspen Institute Fellow in its flagship Henry Crown program.
Tim McKeever studied Economics with a focus on the environment at UC Santa Barbara. He started in the solar industry as an in-home sales person, first with Evolve Solar and then with Sun Edison. He has been with PetersenDean since 2016 and has worked in various capacities including inside sales, managing PD’s corporate partnerships, and now managing the commercial sales team.
Avra is currently Director, Incubation at National Grid Partners, a utility venture group investing in the potential of energy with a vision to define a smarter more renewable future. She focuses on early stage startups, doing equity investments and working with them to grow. Prior to joining National Grid, Avra spent 10 years as an operator growing early stage companies. Avra was director of Growth at AltSchool, a company transforming K-8 education through personalized learning. Prior to AltSchool, Avra led business development at Stem, an AI and battery storage company. She has spent her career focused on tackling tough problems, including increasing renewable energy at One Block Off the Grid, rebuilding New Orleans post Hurricane Katrina, and developing affordable housing in New York City. Avra has a BA in Urban Studies from Stanford University and a MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Eric Reinhardt is Sunrun's Sr. Director of Software Product Management. Eric oversees BrightPath, an end-to-end automated software platform that enables Sunrun and its partners to manage every step of the solar journey from lead creation to system turn-on. He also is responsible for Sunrun's mobile apps, including BrightPath Mobile - a point of sale tool for field sales, and mySunrun - a customer portal that provides self service tools for Sunrun's 20 year customers.
Prior to Sunrun, Eric was Co-founder of Alliance Memory, a semiconductor startup, where he served as VP of Marketing and Operations. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Mccombs School of Business at University of Texas, Austin.
Paul is a senior director of portfolio management at Clearway Energy Group responsible for commercial management of its leveraged portfolios of utility scale wind and solar, C&I, community solar, and residential solar assets. Clearway Energy was formed in 2018 with the completion of the sale of NRG Energy's renewables platform to Global Infrastructure Partners. Paul has 20 years of asset management, finance and business development experience in renewable energy and power, including 8 years with Clearway/NRG. Prior to NRG, he was a vice president of finance at Ram Power, a geothermal energy startup, where he directed corporate and project finance activities. Prior to that, Paul held various business development and asset management positions at Ormat Technologies, a geothermal power developer and operator. He holds a BA in Political Sciences from Tel Aviv University and a MBA from Ben Gurion University.
Emily Kirsch is the Founder and CEO of Powerhouse, an Oakland based co-working space and seed fund that houses and invests in intelligent energy entrepreneurs. Prior to founding Powerhouse, Emily worked with Van Jones, a former advisor to President Obama turned CNN political commentator, to launch the Green Jobs Corps; Oakland's first renewables focused job training program.Emily is the founding convener of the the Oakland Climate Action Coalition which drafted and secured passage of what was the most ambitious Energy and Climate Action Plan of any city in the country. In addition, Emily worked with the solar company Mosaic to secure their first customers and launch their pilot platform. Emily is a 2012 New Leaders Council Alumni, was featured in the '15 for 2015 Women Leaders in Cleantech', was a 2015 winner of the 'East Bay Innovation Award for Cleantech', and was a 'Grist 50: The 50 People You'll Be Talking About in 2016.' Emily serves on the Board of PV Complete and is on the Advisory Board of the University of San Francisco’s Masters of Science in Energy Systems Management. Emily has guest lectured at UC Berkeley and Stanford.
Paul Grana is the co-founder of Folsom Labs, where he leads sales and marketing, where he has helped to grow the company to thousands of installers in over 70 countries. He founded the Solar Software Summit in partnership with GTM Events. He previously worked at Abound Solar, and led product management and technical marketing with Tigo Energy. Paul holds a BS in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Chicago, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Samuel Adeyemo is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Aurora Solar, a solar sales and engineering design software platform. Immediately prior to Aurora, Samuel was with Vituo Technologies, a company that designed and installed small commercial PV systems in developing countries. Previously, Samuel was a Vice President in JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office, where he was responsible for investing the bank's assets in various public debt markets. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Chicago where he was a Marshall Scholar, and holds an MBA and MSc from Stanford University.
Sam Choi is the Manager for Emerging Technologies and Renewables for OUC—The Reliable One, the 14th largest municipal utility in the United States. Sam is responsible for overseeing the development of new renewable energy projects and programs as well as evaluating and demonstrating emerging technologies. His efforts are key to OUC meeting its sustainability goals and staying on the cutting edge of clean energy technology. Sam is currently leading OUC’s efforts in acquiring new utility-scale solar power, development of a microgrid, and advancing integration of distributed energy resources and battery storage in OUC’s grid.
Previously, Sam was a Project Director at Boston Pacific Company, Inc., an energy consulting firm in Washington DC that specialized in financial and technology advisory of power project investments in the electric utility industry. For close to a decade at the firm, Sam consulted for a number of investor owned utilities, state public utilities commissions, and federal government agencies on several billion dollars of new investment. His work leading such efforts spanned a range of technologies from solar, wind, geothermal, to energy storage, ocean energy and HVDC transmission.
Sam received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University. Sam serves on the Florida Energy Systems Consortium Advisory Board. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
Mark Trout is the chief technology and information officer for Vivint Solar, a leading full-service residential solar provider. Mark serves as a member of the executive leadership team and is responsible for overall systems development, implementation, and information technology operations. He has spent more than 20 years in Silicon Valley, including roles serving as chief transformation officer at eBay Enterprise and managing partner at the international consultancy firm Accenture.
Bradley Williams is Vice president of Oracle Utilities Innovation Engineering, and is responsible drive innovation in electric, gas and water utility operational solutions including outage management, distribution management, distributed energy resource management, mobile workforce management, work and asset management, and analytics solutions as well as smart grid strategy.
Williams has more than 32 years of utility technology innovation experience. Prior to joining Oracle, he was a research director for Gartner’s Energy and Utilities Industry Advisory Services, focusing on utility applications of GIS, SCADA/EMS/DMS, outage and work management, and transmission and distribution (T&D) asset management research. Prior to that, he directed PacifiCorp’s T&D asset management and was responsible for long-term asset strategies and business technology that developed and implemented comprehensive IT investment programs. As director of T&D infrastructure planning, he was responsible for PacifiCorp’s subtransmission planning, telecommunications, and operations technology development groups. Williams also worked at Southern California Edison for 10 years, where he was involved in transmission system planning, distribution automation, and reliability programs. Brad holds 4 US patents and is a licensed professional engineer in California USA.
Alex Au leads NEXTracker’s technology and engineering, driving the creation of the NEXTracker120 and SPT products and now the NX Horizon and NX Fusion. The NEXTracker co-founder has over 13 years of PV product development experience, ranging from residential to utility scale applications. As director of advanced technology R&D at Akeena Solar, he helped to invent the Andalay AC module. At SPG Solar he led the SunSeeker G3.2 tracker design, reducing cost by more than 30% compared to previous versions. Au is listed as the sole inventor for the first PV tracker designed to stow for high wind speeds up to 155 mph, and he holds design patents on the Andalay rack and framing, the SunSeeker tracker, and the NEXTrackerSPT. He studied mechanical engineering at California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.
Edmée Kelsey brings a wealth of solar asset management expertise to her role as founder and CEO of 3megawatt. 3megawatt provides solar asset management software designed to support asset owners with managing their solar portfolio risks and asset managers with reducing their asset management costs. As former CFO of Main Street Power, she closed project financing for over 100 of distributed solar PV projects and was responsible for the asset management of those solar assets. As a former VP at the investment bank JP Morgan and managing director of a clean energy corporate finance advisory firm, she gained a deep understanding of the requirements of project finance providers and sponsors, funds and investors. Her background as a founder and CEO of a venture-backed telecom service provider brings utility billing, asset tracking and O&M service ticketing experience.
MJ Shiao currently serves as the Director of Community Solar at Arcadia Power, where he works to connect residential customers with community solar projects developed by Arcadia Power's partners. Before Arcadia, MJ held various positions at Greentech Media and Wood Mackenzie, including leading GTM Research, a 30-person team tracking, analyzing and forecasting the evolution of the solar, energy storage and grid edge industries. MJ is a leading expert in the transformation of the electricity sector. He has spoken at numerous conferences, testified in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission on solar trade issues and quoted in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Bloomberg and Buzzfeed. Before joining GTM Research, MJ managed and designed several MWs of residential and commercial PV projects. He holds a bachelor's in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware, where he was named a National Truman Scholar. A believer in the social benefits of solar power, MJ has also researched, installed and tested rural off-grid PV in India and Thailand.
Abe Yokell is Managing Partner and co-founder of Congruent Ventures, an early stage venture firm that backs companies in the sustainable technology ecosystem.
Prior to co-founding Congruent Ventures, Abe spent 13 years at RockPort Capital, helping the RockPort team build nearly half of its portfolio, with a primary focus on business models and software solutions that address climate change challenges. While at RockPort, he was responsible for opening the West Coast office in 2007, where he helped lead investments in energy fintech, residential solar, companies focused on blending software and hardware, data analytics platforms, urban transportation solutions, and energy storage companies.
His RockPort board seats included Renovate America, RePower, Qnovo, Flywheel, and EcoFactor, and he was previously involved with Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), Streetline Networks (acquired by Kapsch), Recurve (acquired by Tendril), and Eka Systems (acquired by Cooper Power), among others.