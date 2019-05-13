GTM members benefits:
Beth practiced energy and environmental law in Louisiana for 15 years, including work with the Tulane Law Clinic when it received the National Law Journal's Runner Up Lawyer of the Year and Distinguished Environmental Achievement Award from the American Bar Association. After Hurricane Katrina, Beth directed Global Green New Orleans, a nonprofit focused on the sustainable rebuilding of the city to build LEED Platinum homes in the Lower 9th Ward. She was named a Champion of Change by the White House for creating New Orleans energy efficiency program, and is an Aspen Institute Fellow in its flagship Henry Crown program.
Avra is currently Director, Incubation at National Grid Partners, a utility venture group investing in the potential of energy with a vision to define a smarter more renewable future. She focuses on early stage startups, doing equity investments and working with them to grow. Prior to joining National Grid, Avra spent 10 years as an operator growing early stage companies. Avra was director of Growth at AltSchool, a company transforming K-8 education through personalized learning. Prior to AltSchool, Avra led business development at Stem, an AI and battery storage company. She has spent her career focused on tackling tough problems, including increasing renewable energy at One Block Off the Grid, rebuilding New Orleans post Hurricane Katrina, and developing affordable housing in New York City. Avra has a BA in Urban Studies from Stanford University and a MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Eric Reinhardt is Sunrun's Sr. Director of Software Product Management. Eric oversees BrightPath, an end-to-end automated software platform that enables Sunrun and its partners to manage every step of the solar journey from lead creation to system turn-on. He also is responsible for Sunrun's mobile apps, including BrightPath Mobile - a point of sale tool for field sales, and mySunrun - a customer portal that provides self service tools for Sunrun's 20 year customers.
Prior to Sunrun, Eric was Co-founder of Alliance Memory, a semiconductor startup, where he served as VP of Marketing and Operations. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Mccombs School of Business at University of Texas, Austin.
Tim McKeever studied Economics with a focus on the environment at UC Santa Barbara. He started in the solar industry as an in-home sales person, first with Evolve Solar and then with Sun Edison. He has been with PetersenDean since 2016 and has worked in various capacities including inside sales, managing PD’s corporate partnerships, and now managing the commercial sales team.
Abe Yokell is Managing Partner and co-founder of Congruent Ventures, an early stage venture firm that backs companies in the sustainable technology ecosystem.
Prior to co-founding Congruent Ventures, Abe spent 13 years at RockPort Capital, helping the RockPort team build nearly half of its portfolio, with a primary focus on business models and software solutions that address climate change challenges. While at RockPort, he was responsible for opening the West Coast office in 2007, where he helped lead investments in energy fintech, residential solar, companies focused on blending software and hardware, data analytics platforms, urban transportation solutions, and energy storage companies.
His RockPort board seats included Renovate America, RePower, Qnovo, Flywheel, and EcoFactor, and he was previously involved with Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), Streetline Networks (acquired by Kapsch), Recurve (acquired by Tendril), and Eka Systems (acquired by Cooper Power), among others.
Jyothsna Suresh is a senior data scientist working for the asset management team at NEXTracker, a leading solar and storage systems company. In this capacity, Jyo employs predictive analytics, optimization and machine learning techniques to help gain insights and drive improvements on the existing NEXTracker fleet as well as greenfield developments. She works with massive-volume IoT datasets to provide real-time health monitoring of large-scale solar panel equipment, deployed at several customer locations all over the world. Prior to joining NEXTracker, Jyo worked as a software engineer at Caterpillar Inc for 8 years and subsequently pursued her PhD in Computational Neuroscience from the University of Chicago.
Paul Gibbs had the idea for building HelioScope while working in distributed electronics for PV arrays. Witnessing the painful process it takes to design, develop and finance a new solar project was eye-opening, and he saw the need for a better system. New and emergent technologies only appeared to confound these problems.
His unique background spanning physics, optimization and energy has enabled him to begin building the technology platform behind HelioScope. Paul received an MBA from Harvard Business School and has degrees in Physics and Economics from the University of Chicago.
Prior to attending business school he was a founder at Nodal Exchange, where he led new product development and designed a market allowing utilities to hedge electricity transmission costs in a structure that parallels the actual physical power flows.
Paul Grana is the co-founder of Folsom Labs, where he leads sales and marketing, where he has helped to grow the company to thousands of installers in over 70 countries. He founded the Solar Software Summit in partnership with GTM Events. He previously worked at Abound Solar, and led product management and technical marketing with Tigo Energy. Paul holds a BS in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Chicago, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Samuel Adeyemo is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Aurora Solar, a solar sales and engineering design software platform. Immediately prior to Aurora, Samuel was with Vituo Technologies, a company that designed and installed small commercial PV systems in developing countries. Previously, Samuel was a Vice President in JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office, where he was responsible for investing the bank's assets in various public debt markets. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Chicago where he was a Marshall Scholar, and holds an MBA and MSc from Stanford University.
Sam Choi is the Manager for Emerging Technologies and Renewables for OUC—The Reliable One, the 14th largest municipal utility in the United States. Sam is responsible for overseeing the development of new renewable energy projects and programs as well as evaluating and demonstrating emerging technologies. His efforts are key to OUC meeting its sustainability goals and staying on the cutting edge of clean energy technology. Sam is currently leading OUC’s efforts in acquiring new utility-scale solar power, development of a microgrid, and advancing integration of distributed energy resources and battery storage in OUC’s grid.
Previously, Sam was a Project Director at Boston Pacific Company, Inc., an energy consulting firm in Washington DC that specialized in financial and technology advisory of power project investments in the electric utility industry. For close to a decade at the firm, Sam consulted for a number of investor owned utilities, state public utilities commissions, and federal government agencies on several billion dollars of new investment. His work leading such efforts spanned a range of technologies from solar, wind, geothermal, to energy storage, ocean energy and HVDC transmission.
Sam received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University. Sam serves on the Florida Energy Systems Consortium Advisory Board. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
Matt Brausch serves as a Project Development Engineer for the Renewable Energy Group within Ameresco. Matt has been with Ameresco for three years supporting the design and construction of a variety of behind-the-meter solar projects for the C&I market. Since 2017, Matt has assisted in expanding the energy storage development within the organization gaining an expertise in energy storage modelling through the process. Prior to Ameresco, Matt pursued his interests in energy and sustainability at Arizona State University. Matt graduated as a Moeur Award recipient with BSE in Mechanical Engineering and an MS in Aerospace Engineering.
Paul is a senior director of portfolio management at Clearway Energy Group responsible for commercial management of its leveraged portfolios of utility scale wind and solar, C&I, community solar, and residential solar assets. Clearway Energy was formed in 2018 with the completion of the sale of NRG Energy's renewables platform to Global Infrastructure Partners. Paul has 20 years of asset management, finance and business development experience in renewable energy and power, including 8 years with Clearway/NRG. Prior to NRG, he was a vice president of finance at Ram Power, a geothermal energy startup, where he directed corporate and project finance activities. Prior to that, Paul held various business development and asset management positions at Ormat Technologies, a geothermal power developer and operator. He holds a BA in Political Sciences from Tel Aviv University and a MBA from Ben Gurion University.
Juan brings nearly a decade of experience in finance and investing. He is integral to all aspects of the Fund’s operations, including leading sourcing efforts, developing investment theses, driving diligence of potential investments, and supporting and monitoring portfolio companies. Previously, Juan worked at J.P. Morgan, where his work ranged from business analysis and research to advising institutional investors on portfolio allocation and private investments.
Juan holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Notre Dame, magna cum laude.
Juan currently sits on the Board of Directors for ZEDEDA, Nozomi Networks, and Aquilon and was previously on the Board of DroneDeploy.
Thomas is an engineer by education, trained in operations and drilled in business acumen at McKinsey & Company. He built the very first ‘McKinsey Marginal Abatement Cost Curve’ in 2005 and spent following 8 years building what would become a full scale Practice (business area) around Sustainability and Resource Productivity. Thomas brings broad cross-sector insight in Energy and Climate related opportunities and extensive experience from on-site work with industrial facilities to improve productivity of energy, carbon and other resources, through 100+ site visits globally.
Bryan Birsic, Cofounder and CEO of Wunder Capital brings extensive finance and capital raising expertise to Wunder, from private equity investing at Bain & Company to financing online commercial lending companies at Village Ventures. Notably, Bryan’s firm led early investments into commercial lending market leader OnDeck Capital. Along with his finance background, Bryan has built and led several companies that bring software approaches to new markets, most notably and recently SimpleReach, where Bryan was President and which has raised more than $15mm. Bryan attended Williams College, and moved with his family to Boulder from New York City several years ago.
Jono Millin is a founder of DroneDeploy, the cloud-based drone management platform, and ensures a great customer experience as the Chief Customer Officer there.
Jono completed his undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Information Systems and Applied Maths at Rhodes University in South Africa before moving to the UK to obtain an MSc in Artificial Intelligence, and 2/3 of a PhD in Machine Learning from the University of Edinburgh.
During his time in Edinburgh, Jono co-founded Zoom2Work and AdvertEyes before moving to San Francisco with DroneDeploy.
Tyler Minetto, Business Development Manager for Renewables at ThoughtTrace, has years of experience in software consulting with the Energy and Renewables sector. Tyler works alongside his customers as a champion for efficiency and value using software. Tyler earned his bachelor’s degree in Advertising from Brigham Young University.
Ernst is a Partner at Blue Bear Capital, a VC investor for digital technologies in the energy industry. Blue Bear investment themes cover AI, IoT, cyber security, and blockchain technologies, with commercial applications that accelerate the development of wind, solar, and energy storage, while making oil and gas operations more efficient.
Ernst has participated on the Boards of Directors of over a dozen energy companies, and is currently an observer or director on the boards of Shoreline, Mission Secure, Omnidian, MineralSoft, and Element Analytics.
Before Blue Bear, Ernst spent nine years at Riverstone, the world’s leading energy specialist private equity firm with over $35 billion in assets under management across over 130 energy companies. Previously, he worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions team at Citigroup covering the oil and gas, renewable energy, and transportation sectors.
Ernst graduated with honors from Georgetown University with a degree in Science, Technology & International Affairs. He received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and London Business School through a joint degree program.
David Kenny is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Omnidian. Omnidian offers comprehensive performance assurance services designed to protect capital invested in solar assets. Mr. Kenny has over 15 years of solar and clean tech experience. Prior to Omnidian, Mr. Kenny was a Senior Director at Sunrun, where he created and led the Fleet Operations Department. This team was responsible for design and installation quality, performance monitoring and alerting, and field service activity. Prior to joining Sunrun, Mr. Kenny helped launch an energy efficiency project finance business (Metrus Energy), developed and operated commercial/utility solar projects (MMA Renewable Ventures), and supported demand-side management programs (Nexant and Navigant Consulting).
Jeff co-founded Energetic Insurance to expand the solar market through data-driven risk management. Previously, Jeff led the distributed energy resources team at EnerNOC. Prior to EnerNOC, Jeff was the founding TechBridge Program Manager at Fraunhofer CSE, an applied R&D organization focusing on photovoltaic modules, building energy efficiency and electric grid control systems. Jeff has an interdisciplinary engineering background, having also worked on medical devices at Boston Scientific and catalytic fuel reformation at Nuvera Fuel Cells. He holds a BS in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University and a master's degree from the Technology and Policy Program at MIT.
Nikhil Vadhavkar is the co-founder and CEO of Raptor Maps, an artificial intelligence company specializing in drone data analytics. He is responsible for supporting customers using drones to improve the efficiency of PV operations and maintenance, asset management, and EPC. Nikhil has previously developed thermal control systems for advanced spacesuits at MIT, and led a Gates Foundation grant for deploying drones to deliver medical supplies in developing nations.
Julian is a staff writer at Greentech Media, where he reports on energy storage and other clean energy sectors. He also has experience covering clean transportation, state and federal energy policy, and climate adaptation. Previously, Julian reported for CityLab at The Atlantic and conducted grant-funded climate change reporting in Bangladesh. He graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in political science.
Mark Trout is the chief technology and information officer for Vivint Solar, a leading full-service residential solar provider. Mark serves as a member of the executive leadership team and is responsible for overall systems development, implementation, and information technology operations. He has spent more than 20 years in Silicon Valley, including roles serving as chief transformation officer at eBay Enterprise and managing partner at the international consultancy firm Accenture.
Bradley Williams is Vice president of Oracle Utilities Innovation Engineering, and is responsible drive innovation in electric, gas and water utility operational solutions including outage management, distribution management, distributed energy resource management, mobile workforce management, work and asset management, and analytics solutions as well as smart grid strategy.
Williams has more than 32 years of utility technology innovation experience. Prior to joining Oracle, he was a research director for Gartner’s Energy and Utilities Industry Advisory Services, focusing on utility applications of GIS, SCADA/EMS/DMS, outage and work management, and transmission and distribution (T&D) asset management research. Prior to that, he directed PacifiCorp’s T&D asset management and was responsible for long-term asset strategies and business technology that developed and implemented comprehensive IT investment programs. As director of T&D infrastructure planning, he was responsible for PacifiCorp’s subtransmission planning, telecommunications, and operations technology development groups. Williams also worked at Southern California Edison for 10 years, where he was involved in transmission system planning, distribution automation, and reliability programs. Brad holds 4 US patents and is a licensed professional engineer in California USA.
Alex Au leads NEXTracker’s technology and engineering, driving the creation of the NEXTracker120 and SPT products and now the NX Horizon and NX Fusion. The NEXTracker co-founder has over 13 years of PV product development experience, ranging from residential to utility scale applications. As director of advanced technology R&D at Akeena Solar, he helped to invent the Andalay AC module. At SPG Solar he led the SunSeeker G3.2 tracker design, reducing cost by more than 30% compared to previous versions. Au is listed as the sole inventor for the first PV tracker designed to stow for high wind speeds up to 155 mph, and he holds design patents on the Andalay rack and framing, the SunSeeker tracker, and the NEXTrackerSPT. He studied mechanical engineering at California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.
Edmée Kelsey brings a wealth of solar asset management expertise to her role as founder and CEO of 3megawatt. 3megawatt provides solar asset management software designed to support asset owners with managing their solar portfolio risks and asset managers with reducing their asset management costs. As former CFO of Main Street Power, she closed project financing for over 100 of distributed solar PV projects and was responsible for the asset management of those solar assets. As a former VP at the investment bank JP Morgan and managing director of a clean energy corporate finance advisory firm, she gained a deep understanding of the requirements of project finance providers and sponsors, funds and investors. Her background as a founder and CEO of a venture-backed telecom service provider brings utility billing, asset tracking and O&M service ticketing experience.
MJ Shiao currently serves as the Director of Community Solar at Arcadia Power, where he works to connect residential customers with community solar projects developed by Arcadia Power's partners. Before Arcadia, MJ held various positions at Greentech Media and Wood Mackenzie, including leading GTM Research, a 30-person team tracking, analyzing and forecasting the evolution of the solar, energy storage and grid edge industries. MJ is a leading expert in the transformation of the electricity sector. He has spoken at numerous conferences, testified in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission on solar trade issues and quoted in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Bloomberg and Buzzfeed. Before joining GTM Research, MJ managed and designed several MWs of residential and commercial PV projects. He holds a bachelor's in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware, where he was named a National Truman Scholar. A believer in the social benefits of solar power, MJ has also researched, installed and tested rural off-grid PV in India and Thailand.
