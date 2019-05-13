Manager, Emerging Technologies & Renewables, Orlando Utilities Commission

Sam Choi is the Manager for Emerging Technologies and Renewables for OUC—The Reliable One, the 14th largest municipal utility in the United States. Sam is responsible for overseeing the development of new renewable energy projects and programs as well as evaluating and demonstrating emerging technologies. His efforts are key to OUC meeting its sustainability goals and staying on the cutting edge of clean energy technology. Sam is currently leading OUC’s efforts in acquiring new utility-scale solar power, development of a microgrid, and advancing integration of distributed energy resources and battery storage in OUC’s grid.

Previously, Sam was a Project Director at Boston Pacific Company, Inc., an energy consulting firm in Washington DC that specialized in financial and technology advisory of power project investments in the electric utility industry. For close to a decade at the firm, Sam consulted for a number of investor owned utilities, state public utilities commissions, and federal government agencies on several billion dollars of new investment. His work leading such efforts spanned a range of technologies from solar, wind, geothermal, to energy storage, ocean energy and HVDC transmission.

Sam received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University. Sam serves on the Florida Energy Systems Consortium Advisory Board. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.