by Jeff St. John
July 02, 2020

This is the third installment in our five-part series on key trends influencing the grid edge, or the transformation of the electricity grid from a centralized, one-way delivery system to a networked system integrating distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar, behind-the-meter batteries, electric vehicles and flexible electricity loads. This installment focuses on the development of distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS)  technology integrations that can identify, monitor, manage and orchestrate multiple classes of DERs as an aggregated whole — and how the past decade of technology development and field trials are beginning to deliver on the DERMS promise. 