by Jeff St. John

February 06, 2020 February 06, 2020

Over the past few years, we’ve been tracking the slow progress of California’s Distribution Investment Deferral Framework, or DIDF. That’s the program that orders the state’s three big investor-owned utilities to look over their multi-billion dollar annual budgets for reinforcing their distribution grids with new wires, poles and transformers, and find a handful of projects that could be solved instead with distributed energy resources (DERs).

In other words, the DDIF is California’s version of a non-wires alternative (NWA) program for the distribution grid. But much like similar efforts underway in other states, it hasn’t yielded much in the way of real-world projects so far. In fact, only Southern California Edison has successfully delivered a NWA as part of the underlying regulatory proceeding that created the DIDF, and none of the state’s utilities have yet awarded a contract through the DIDF process.

That could change in the coming months.