by Jeff St. John

January 25, 2021 January 25, 2021

Are demand-response providers shortchanging California utilities and customers by claiming payments for services they can’t deliver, leaving the state subject to future grid instability?

Or are the state’s market rules and regulations shortchanging demand-response companies and customers, undermining the most cost-effective tool for future grid reliability?

This dispute between state energy regulators and the demand-response industry has become a flashpoint in California’s efforts to prevent a repeat of the grid emergencies and rolling blackouts of August 2020 in the coming summer.

And it’s not clear that the data available can definitively prove which point of view is the correct one — unless, perhaps, more sophisticated methods can provide an answer.