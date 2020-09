by Jeff St. John

California’s heat-wave-driven rolling blackouts last month, and the threat of more to come, have focused state political leaders and energy regulators on how to fix the California Public Utilities Commission’s resource adequacy (RA) program, the state’s primary tool to ensure grid resources to meet peak demands.

After nearly two decades of incremental changes, it’s becoming clear that RA may be unsuited for the state’s increasingly clean-powered and battery-backed future grid.