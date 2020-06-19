by Jeff St. John

While many utilities and grid operators still see intermittent renewables as a disruption to their power grids, a growing number are thinking creatively about how to enlist distributed energy resources to help with the challenge.

Such solutions can come in the form of distributed energy resource management systems that can manage the moment-to-moment interactions that batteries, electric cars and controllable loads have with the grid. They can also come in the form of non-wires alternatives that make distributed energy resources an integral part of grid planning going forward.

UK Power Networks, the company that operates the grid that provides electricity to about 20 million people in London and the southeastern U.K., is doing both — and not just in pilot projects, but across its entire system.