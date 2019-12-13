by Jeff St. John

New York regulators took a step forward this week in properly valuing distributed energy resources on the state's power grid — mainly by postponing any big changes for another year.

On Dec. 9, the New York Department of Public Service staff released a white paper, expected to guide a long-awaited decision on the state’s Value of Distributed Energy Resources tariff. Created as part of New York’s Reforming the Energy Vision proceeding, VDER is meant to replace solar net metering with a new rate that takes DERs' locational and time-based value into account — at first for larger-scale solar projects, but eventually for mass-market solar as well.

But according to the white paper, mass-market solar customers aren’t ready to take that step — at least, not by next year.