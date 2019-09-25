Machine Learning Engineer, BMW

Sean’s professional experience lies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, software engineering, and biotechnology, with over a decade of experience working with neural systems. Sean has been involved in the submission of over a dozen patents and academic conference submissions that range from the formation and enhancement of mammalian memory, to modular jewelry that enabled remote biometric monitoring. His previous work includes building installation packages as a software engineer at Oracle Corporation, cofounding two smaller startups that respectively built biometric, modular jewelry and augmented reality contact lenses, and assessing the commercial viability of emerging technologies and inventions through the MIT Technology Licensing Office and the Columbia Technology Venture Fellows. Currently, Sean works at BMW’s Research and Engineering division, where he both develops software that enables artificial intelligence, and engages in strategic partnerships with industrial and academic clients to build proof-of-concept prototypes for corporate adoption. Some of his most recent work spans collaborative robotics, augmented reality for improved manufacturing and knowledge sharing, next generation infrastructure connectivity, the virtualization of work-stations, enhancing robotic performance in virtual environments, and developing novel approaches for coordinated control of IoT devices. Sean graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Brain and Cognitive Sciences. He also completed study at both the Imperial College of London, where he earned a Master’s of Research in Bioengineering with a specialization in neural processing algorithms, and the University of Oxford Said Business School, where he earned a Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Innovation for Biotechnology. Following this, Mr. Batir enrolled in a Ph.D. program studying Theoretical Neuroscience at Columbia University, and is currently on a leave of absence to work at the interdisciplinary crossroads of IoT, AI, and swarm intelligence.