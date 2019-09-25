Venue

Convene 32 Old Slip
32 Old Slip
Financial District, New York, NY 10005
Convene at 32 Old Slip, which is just steps from Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange, offers the perfect customizable venue for your next large event. Equipped with a technology-friendly stadium-style amphitheater, modern kitchen space and lounge, and a reception space with unbeatable views of the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, this 39,000 square foot venue is the best place to host a training, seminar, or product launch in downtown New York City.

Location + Travel

How to Get There Directions

By Subway:
4 or 5 Bowling Green Station
R or W South Ferry/Whitehall Station
J or Z Broad Street Station
2 or 3 Wall Street Station

Nearby Parking:
South William Parking, 14-26 South William St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 269-5056
Open 24 HR

Quik Park, 106 Front St, New York, NY 10043
(212) 785-0940
6AM – 9PM

Icon Parking, 82 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 509-3482
Open 24 HR

