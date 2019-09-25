32 Old Slip

Financial District, New York, NY 10005

Convene at 32 Old Slip, which is just steps from Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange, offers the perfect customizable venue for your next large event. Equipped with a technology-friendly stadium-style amphitheater, modern kitchen space and lounge, and a reception space with unbeatable views of the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, this 39,000 square foot venue is the best place to host a training, seminar, or product launch in downtown New York City.

Joining us from out of town? Explore nearby hotels here.