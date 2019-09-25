GTM members benefits:
Convene at 32 Old Slip, which is just steps from Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange, offers the perfect customizable venue for your next large event. Equipped with a technology-friendly stadium-style amphitheater, modern kitchen space and lounge, and a reception space with unbeatable views of the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, this 39,000 square foot venue is the best place to host a training, seminar, or product launch in downtown New York City.
By Subway:
4 or 5 Bowling Green Station
R or W South Ferry/Whitehall Station
J or Z Broad Street Station
2 or 3 Wall Street Station
Nearby Parking:
South William Parking, 14-26 South William St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 269-5056
Open 24 HR
Quik Park, 106 Front St, New York, NY 10043
(212) 785-0940
6AM – 9PM
Icon Parking, 82 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 509-3482
Open 24 HR
