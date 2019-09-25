GTM members benefits:
Abhinav Tiwari is a Data & Analytics leader with experience supporting Digital and Analytical transformations for large organizations across Financial Services, Retail, Health & Public Services. His key focus areas have been Data Strategy, Governance, Architecture and Delivery of Enterprise-wide centralized as well as distributed solutions. Through his patented innovations, Abhinav has led some key initiatives across Health & Public Services with a direct positive impact on people’s life. As the Head of Advanced Planning at Alectra, he is currently leading initiatives on Transactive Energy and Data Strategy, as well as supporting Smart Cities and related ecosystem using technologies such as Blockchain, AI, IoT and Big Data.
Colleen Metelitsa has ten years of experience in clean energy and energy efficiency. As Evaluation Manager at Con Edison, Colleen is responsible for evaluating the effectiveness of Con Edison’s energy efficiency and demand management programs, and then developing strategies to incorporate these findings into program design. Colleen was previously a blockchain energy analyst at Greentech Media and continues to study blockchain while at Con Edison. She holds a Master’s in Energy Policy from Columbia University and a Bachelor’s in Environmental Policy from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University.
Mr. Nayeem Mohammad Abdullah is a Principal Project Manager in the Smart Grid and Innovation group at ComEd. Nayeem is passionate about enabling solutions for an advanced grid through leveraging innovative technologies and methodologies. He has previously been with ISO New England, Vermont Electric Power Co, Google and Vision Club in various engineering roles. He has a Masters of Science degree in Electrical Engineering specializing in Power Systems from Florida International University, and Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from JNTU.
With more than ten years of experience in all aspects of commercial energy efficiency programs – design, management, implementation and marketing – as well as a strong understanding of the Energy Efficiency policy and regulatory environment, Lawrence is well versed in the inner workings of the efficiency industry. Lawrence’s broad industry experience runs the gamut, from field auditing to managing relationships with Fortune 100 utility and corporate clients, affording him a unique ability to draw connections between policy driven utility energy efficiency program requirements and bottom line driven business spending.
As a successful entrepreneur, technologist and visionary for breakthrough innovation and business transformation, Mr. Rojas has developed and later transferred technology to electrical utilities and large industries for over 20 years. Within the capital expenditure and regulatory constraints of his customers, he has lead and contributed in the fields of Smart Grid monitoring and control systems, renewable integration, energy storage integration, and predictive maintenance technologies. Mr. Rojas was granted a number of U.S. patents in all of these fields.
In his role within Ameren's Innovation and Corporate Strategy function, Alex is developing the organizational vision for technologies, systems, and capabilities for a successful and sustainable business.
Mr. Rojas has held leadership roles in challenging engineering positions at global technology groups, including Siemens, General Electric, and ABB. Mr. Rojas holds degrees in Electrical Engineering from Ohio State University and Michigan Technological University and an MBA degree from Southern Methodist University.
CK Umachi currently works as an Expert Product Manager focused on blockchain at PG&E. He is co-leading efforts to develop blockchain based applications for the energy space. Prior to his current role, he worked as a Senior Risk Management Engineer at PG&E. CK has a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from MIT as well as a professional certification in Strategic Decision and Risk Management from Stanford. He became excited about blockchain in 2017 through personal investments and research and continues to be active in the blockchain space.
Kate oversees all aspects of client delivery and engineering at VIA. Since co-founding the company, Kate has been named by FERC as an expert in the field of artificial intelligence in energy. She has also been recognized as a leader in the utility industry for the use of machine learning to improve condition-based maintenance of transmission and distribution equipment. In addition to her oversight of VIA’s Montreal and Somerville offices, Kate is the most senior executive overseeing customers in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. Prior to VIA, Kate was one of the first employees at a now global research and analytics consulting firm. Kate initially helped establish operations and eventually co-lead one of three industry vertical practices. She was responsible for business development, account planning, and project delivery for the most challenging and strategic accounts. Kate also worked for one of the world’s leading public relations firms after graduating summa cum laude from Northeastern University.
Elta is a Research Manager for the Grid Edge team at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables (formerly GTM Research), working on demand-side management in U.S. electricity markets. Prior to joining GTM, Elta pursued a joint Ph.D. funded by the European Commission on Sustainable Energy Technologies and Strategies at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. During her doctoral studies, she researched demand response policies for the implementation of smart grids and has presented her work at both U.S. and European conferences in addition to publishing in international scholarly journals. Elta holds a Master of Science degree in economics and management of network industries and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Union College.
As Chief Commercial Officer for EWF, Jesse Morris focuses on two primary outcomes: growing the EWF Affiliate community and helping market participants —from the smallest energy blockchain startup to the world's biggest utilities— develop and deploy solutions on the Energy Web Chain.
Prior to his role at EWF, Jesse was a Principal at the Rocky Mountain Institute.
He received his BA in International Environmental Policy from Colorado College.
Killian is an engineer with an MS in computer science and applied knowledge of system optimization using neural networks and genetic algorithms. Killian has consulted or sold software to utilities for over 18 years. He was responsible for energy platform sales at Oracle Utilities and business development at Uptake (the fastest growing startup of 2015 according to Forbes, beating Slack and Uber).
Mr. Bruce is Chief Executive Officer of Data Gumbo. Andrew created Data Gumbo to realize billions of dollars in efficiencies across the industrial value chain. To accomplish this, Andrew is leveraging Data Gumbo’s proprietary blockchain, Internet of Things data platform and smart contracts to foster trust amongst counterparties, reduce barriers associated with doing business and reduce transaction time and cost. As a result, companies who use Data Gumbo’s platform will become more profitable and allow them to be recognized as an industry leader. Prior to Data Gumbo Mr. Bruce was Chief Operating Officer for MHWirth, an Oil and Gas drilling solutions company, where he was responsible for global operations. While at NOV, Andrew was the founder of the NOVOS project – a first-of-its-kind semi-autonomous drilling system – where Andrew holds a patent jointly on Rig Automation. Andrew has years of IT consulting experience and is a serial entrepreneur. Mr. Bruce earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He is also a member of IADC and SPE. To move Data Gumbo forward, he has formed a team of business executives and industry leaders to make his vision come to fruition.
Mohit is an expert on blockchain adoption based out of Berlin. Having led client success as a Director at OST, a tech startup building core blockchain protocol and SaaS to process in-app micro-transactions, Mohit has advised companies on unlocking the power of blockchain for P2P payments, customer insights tracking, asset ownership and supply chain management.
In addition to his blockchain expertise, Mohit is an experienced cleantech consultant having advised international companies and investors for close to a decade on solar and distributed energy technologies, new energy business models, market risks and financing with a focus on emerging markets. He has in the past led GTM Research’s global solar coverage and also co-founded two cleantech consultancies – TFE Energy and Bridge to India, leading large consulting projects across North America, Europe and Asia. Mohit holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University.
Juliette, as a smart grid analyst at EDF Innovation Lab located in the Silicon Valley, builds and executes R&D projects a with a focus on distributed energy resources integration and regulation, micro-grids, transactive energy at the distribution level and smart grid. Juliette leads efforts to develop synergies between EDF Group and US-based utilities, academics and technology vendors. Prior to EDF, she spent the last few years working with the French Distribution System Operator, analyzing complex challenges related to smart grids. She is an Energy Engineer from the Ecole Centrale Paris and has a M.Sc. in Sustainable Energy from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.
Skylar Hurwitz is a Capacity Building Consultant at Jelurida with global experience expanding access to distributed ledger technology (DLT). One of his most recent achievements includes serving as editor on several reports by the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU-T) Focus Group on Applications of DLT (FG-DLT), which had a heavy focus on addressing climate concerns and achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Prior to his transition to the blockchain industry, he worked for 3 years at CEPF supporting small environmental NGOs in biodiverse countries build capacity around financial management to receive funding from donors that included the World Bank and European Union. He holds a B.A. specialized in Global Environmental Policy from American University in Washington, DC.
Denver Hinds manages smart energy device integration and testing efforts for pilots and programs at SMUD. He architects emergent information systems to manage variable rate structures, price and control signal communication, and billing innovation for value stacking of Distributed Energy Resources. Denver has a diverse background in electronic product design and systems engineering. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of the Pacific, and a Project Management Professional Certificate from the Project Management Institute.
Sean’s professional experience lies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, software engineering, and biotechnology, with over a decade of experience working with neural systems. Sean has been involved in the submission of over a dozen patents and academic conference submissions that range from the formation and enhancement of mammalian memory, to modular jewelry that enabled remote biometric monitoring. His previous work includes building installation packages as a software engineer at Oracle Corporation, cofounding two smaller startups that respectively built biometric, modular jewelry and augmented reality contact lenses, and assessing the commercial viability of emerging technologies and inventions through the MIT Technology Licensing Office and the Columbia Technology Venture Fellows. Currently, Sean works at BMW’s Research and Engineering division, where he both develops software that enables artificial intelligence, and engages in strategic partnerships with industrial and academic clients to build proof-of-concept prototypes for corporate adoption. Some of his most recent work spans collaborative robotics, augmented reality for improved manufacturing and knowledge sharing, next generation infrastructure connectivity, the virtualization of work-stations, enhancing robotic performance in virtual environments, and developing novel approaches for coordinated control of IoT devices. Sean graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Brain and Cognitive Sciences. He also completed study at both the Imperial College of London, where he earned a Master’s of Research in Bioengineering with a specialization in neural processing algorithms, and the University of Oxford Said Business School, where he earned a Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Innovation for Biotechnology. Following this, Mr. Batir enrolled in a Ph.D. program studying Theoretical Neuroscience at Columbia University, and is currently on a leave of absence to work at the interdisciplinary crossroads of IoT, AI, and swarm intelligence.
Evan Caron has over 15 years of experience in the US commodity and energy markets working with Wall Street investment banks (Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank), global energy merchants and private equity-backed energy investment companies. His unique experience stems from trading domestic energy power systems during a rapid growth of renewable energy and demand response integration. Caron is the co-founder of Token Commons Foundation and managing director of Swytch, which is an Austin-based blockchain platform that tracks, verifies and rewards those reducing the global carbon footprint.
Henry Pease is an R&D engineer at the BMW Group Technology Office in Mountain View, CA. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Robotics and Intelligent Systems from Princeton University. He is passionate about outside the box ideas in everything from backend software to mechanical hardware. In his free time, he enjoys sailing, skiing, and running.
Bernhard W. Schiessl is an Advisor in Climate Finance with an interdisciplinary background in physics, international affairs, sustainable finance, analysis and advocacy. Prior to joining CICERO, he was awarded the German/Swiss Mercator Fellowship on International Affairs where he was focusing on international climate politics and climate finance in different political contexts. He was seconded as a Policy Analyst to UNDP China and UNDP Sri Lanka and as a Consultant to ClimateWorks Foundation in San Francisco. Prior, he gained professional experience at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the North Carolina State University and the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics. He completed a Joint-Master degree in physics at Technical University of Munich and Denmark's Technical University in Copenhagen focusing on renewable and alternative energy solutions.
Scott Clavenna has been leading high-tech market research firms for over 15 years. In his capacity as a trusted analyst and consultant, Scott has helped dozens of companies enter and succeed in complex and intensely competitive markets worldwide. He also has authored more than 30 reports that helped define important emerging market segments in optical and broadband communications.
Prior to founding Greentech Media, Scott was chief analyst at Heavy Reading, the market research arm of Light Reading, the dominant online media company in the telecommunications market. CMP bought Light Reading in 2005. Before creating Heavy Reading, Scott founded PointEast Research, providing strategic consulting and market intelligence to a broad mix of startups, venture capitalists and major suppliers in the communications/IT industry, and worked as director of research for Light Reading. In 1997, Scott co-founded Pioneer Consulting, which quickly grew into the leading market research firm covering the optical and broadband communications industry.
Kristen Brown is a Principal with Commonwealth Edison’s Utility of the Future group which is tasked with advancing ComEd’s transition into the future. In this role, Kristen is responsible for identifying and evaluating potential investments in new technologies related to the realities of rapid technical advancement, increasing data availability, pervasive connectivity, and customer choice and control. She specifically focuses on ComEd’s peer-to-peer, transactive energy, and communications infrastructure strategies.
Prior to her role at ComEd, Kristen was a Fellow at the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E). She worked with academic institutions, start-up companies, and large businesses to advance energy technologies in materials design, energy efficiency, and virtual reality. Kristen holds a PhD from Northwestern University in Chemistry and a BS from Georgia Tech in Chemical Engineering.
Alex Anich is the Manager of Renewable Market Intelligence for NRG, Energy Inc., where he oversees the company’s Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) portfolio. Alex leads NRG’s exploration of the application of blockchain technology to the REC and environmental attribute markets. Prior to joining NRG, Alex headed up the Research & Advisory service of Karbone, an NYC based brokerage, project finance and research firm focused on environmental markets. Alex leverages his experience working in the early days of Shell’s renewable energy business to provide a unique perspective on the evolution of energy markets around the world.
Drury MacKenzie is an experienced entrepreneur in the international energy space, inspired by her time as a Peace Corps volunteer in Haiti. She has also served as a consultant for innovation strategies and business development. She is dedicated to business solutions that increase social and environmental value. At AVANGRID, Drury leads the customer and market-facing platform within New York’s first smart grid ecosystem.
Rachel Flynn-Kasuba is a Senior Program Manager with National Grid’s New Energy Solutions team, which is focused on developing and launching innovative solutions and technologies that unlock value for National Grid’s customers and communities. She is responsible for identifying and evaluating new partners to make those innovations possible, focusing specifically on the Electric Vehicle space, NY REV Demonstration projects, and Non-Wires Alternatives opportunities. Prior to her role at National Grid, Rachel worked as an Energy Consultant at ICF, focusing on grid modernization for public and private sector clients, including the U.S. Department of Energy. She holds a Dual Masters in Economics and Global Electricity Markets from Johns Hopkins University, SAIS.