Sponsored By:
Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Neil Gerber, Director, New Energy & Environment, IBM
Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Grid Edge Analyst, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
EWF will provide a look at the past, present and future of energy blockchain, covering the evolution of investment activity, key use cases and early findings on the real opportunity blockchain technology holds for unlocking significant value for energy players.
Jesse Morris, Chief Commercial Officer, Energy Web Foundation (EWF)
Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Colleen Metelitsa, Evaluation Manager, Energy Efficiency and Demand Management, Con Edison
CK Umachi, Expert Product Manager for Blockchain, PG&E
Alex Rojas, Director, Distributed Technologies, Ameren
Mohit Anand, Independent Consultant, Blockchain Adoption & Cleantech
Moderator: Ben Kellison, Director, Grid Research, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Alectra Utilities is leveraging blockchain technologies to develop GridExchange, a platform for transactive energy that allows its users to create new energy markets, as well as bidding into existing ones.
Behavior changes are set based on homeowner preferences for use of their distributed energy resources. The platform also creates statistics on customer energy usage and validates participation in these energy markets, confirming settlement when compensation for energy services has been paid.
As a result, users are empowered with greater choices, control and autonomy to buy, consume, and sell energy, and the utility improves reliability and forecasting by gaining visibility of energy usage patterns and changing behaviors. #showall
Abhinav Tiwari, Head of Advanced Planning, Alectra Utilities
Moderator: Francesco Menonna, Research Analyst, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Evan Caron, CEO & Co-Founder, Swytch
Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
ComEd is leading efforts to demonstrate how blockchain technology can enhance grid operations, including supporting the secure interconnection of distributed energy resources (DER), enabling interactions within and between microgrids, as well as exploring its potential to support energy efficiency mechanisms. It is presently working with universities and startups on projects that are being demonstrated in its Grid of the Future Lab.
This platform is being developed for managing the interconnected edge devices including DERs to grid, with technology based on blockchain-based distributed architecture to identify and ensure the security of the distribution system. This presentation will showcase ComEd's progress on the project. #showall
Nayeem Mohammad Abdullah, Principal Project Manager - Emerging Technologies- Smart Grid & Innovation, ComEd
Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Grid Edge Analyst, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Lawrence Orsini, Founder & Principal, LO3 Energy
Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Chairman, Greentech Media
Kate Ravanis, Chief Operating Officer, VIA
Moderator: Ben Kellison, Director, Grid Research, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
In this collective conceptual presentation, SMUD, EDF and Omega Grid will share their plan to test software to coordinate EV Charging with solar generation and wholesale electricity price fluctuations.
These three stakeholders will present their shared vision for a blockchain trial in Northern California that aims to prove how blockchain software can help energy stakeholders save millions in new grid infrastructure by serving as an integration tool for electric vehicles and solar on the grid. #showall
Killian Tobin, CEO, Omega Grid
Juliette Chatel, Smart Grid Analyst, EDF Innovation Lab
Denver Hinds, R&D Project Manager, Smart Energy Technologies, SMUD
Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Sean Batir, Machine Learning Engineer, BMW
Henry Pease, Research & Development Engineer, BMW
Moderator: Kelly McCoy, Research Associate, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Andrew Bruce, CEO, Data Gumbo
Bernhard Schiessl, Advisor, Climate Finance, CICERO
Skylar D. Hurwitz, Capacity Building Consultant, Jelurida
Moderator: Kelly McCoy, Research Associate, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables
Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Chairman, Greentech Media