ComEd is leading efforts to demonstrate how blockchain technology can enhance grid operations, including supporting the secure interconnection of distributed energy resources (DER), enabling interactions within and between microgrids, as well as exploring its potential to support energy efficiency mechanisms. It is presently working with universities and startups on projects that are being demonstrated in its Grid of the Future Lab.



This platform is being developed for managing the interconnected edge devices including DERs to grid, with technology based on blockchain-based distributed architecture to identify and ensure the security of the distribution system. This presentation will showcase ComEd's progress on the project. #showall