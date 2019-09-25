Breakfast & Check-In

Sponsored By:

Welcome & Opening Polls: Getting to Know the Audience

Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

The Blockchain Opportunity in the Evolution of the Grid

Scott Clavenna, Chairman, Greentech Media

Fireside Chat – IBM’s Blockchain Advancements in the Energy Space

Neil Gerber, Director, New Energy & Environment, IBM

Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Grid Edge Analyst, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Networking Break
An Energy Blockchain Retrospective: Is Blockchain Delivering on Promises from Two Years Ago, and What’s Coming Next?

EWF will provide a look at the past, present and future of energy blockchain, covering the evolution of investment activity, key use cases and early findings on the real opportunity blockchain technology holds for unlocking significant value for energy players.

Jesse Morris, Chief Commercial Officer, Energy Web Foundation (EWF)

Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Panel: Strategizing Blockchain Adoption and Scalability - Utility Perspectives on Moving from Proof of Concept to Pilot

Colleen Metelitsa, Evaluation Manager, Energy Efficiency and Demand Management, Con Edison
CK Umachi, Expert Product Manager for Blockchain, PG&E
Alex Rojas, Director, Distributed Technologies, Ameren
Mohit Anand, Independent Consultant, Blockchain Adoption & Cleantech

Moderator: Ben Kellison, Director, Grid Research, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Case Study: Blockchain as the Foundation of Alectra's Grid Exchange Transactive Energy Platform

Alectra Utilities is leveraging blockchain technologies to develop GridExchange, a platform for transactive energy that allows its users to create new energy markets, as well as bidding into existing ones.

Behavior changes are set based on homeowner preferences for use of their distributed energy resources. The platform also creates statistics on customer energy usage and validates participation in these energy markets, confirming settlement when compensation for energy services has been paid.

As a result, users are empowered with greater choices, control and autonomy to buy, consume, and sell energy, and the utility improves reliability and forecasting by gaining visibility of energy usage patterns and changing behaviors. #showall

Abhinav Tiwari, Head of Advanced Planning, Alectra Utilities

Moderator: Francesco Menonna, Research Analyst, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Energy Blockchain Startup Perspectives: Swytch

Evan Caron, CEO & Co-Founder, Swytch

Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Networking Lunch
Case Study: How ComEd Is Implementing Blockchain to Enhance DER User Security and Verification

ComEd is leading efforts to demonstrate how blockchain technology can enhance grid operations, including supporting the secure interconnection of distributed energy resources (DER), enabling interactions within and between microgrids, as well as exploring its potential to support energy efficiency mechanisms. It is presently working with universities and startups on projects that are being demonstrated in its Grid of the Future Lab.

This platform is being developed for managing the interconnected edge devices including DERs to grid, with technology based on blockchain-based distributed architecture to identify and ensure the security of the distribution system. This presentation will showcase ComEd's progress on the project. #showall

Nayeem Mohammad Abdullah, Principal Project Manager - Emerging Technologies- Smart Grid & Innovation, ComEd

Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Grid Edge Analyst, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Fireside Chat with LO3 Energy

Lawrence Orsini, Founder & Principal, LO3 Energy

Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Chairman, Greentech Media

Energy Blockchain Startup Perspectives: VIA

Kate Ravanis, Chief Operating Officer, VIA

Moderator: Ben Kellison, Director, Grid Research, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Networking Break
Multi-Stakeholder Presentation: Blockchain as an Integration Platform for EVs, Solar DERs and Wholesale Prices

In this collective conceptual presentation, SMUD, EDF and Omega Grid will share their plan to test software to coordinate EV Charging with solar generation and wholesale electricity price fluctuations.

These three stakeholders will present their shared vision for a blockchain trial in Northern California that aims to prove how blockchain software can help energy stakeholders save millions in new grid infrastructure by serving as an integration tool for electric vehicles and solar on the grid. #showall

Killian Tobin, CEO, Omega Grid
Juliette Chatel, Smart Grid Analyst, EDF Innovation Lab
Denver Hinds, R&D Project Manager, Smart Energy Technologies, SMUD

Moderator: Elta Kolo, Ph.D., Research Manager, Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Case Study: How BMW is Utilizing Blockchain to Create Carbon Credits for EV Drivers

Sean Batir, Machine Learning Engineer, BMW
Henry Pease, Research & Development Engineer, BMW

Moderator: Kelly McCoy, Research Associate, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Panel: A Whole New Level of Transparency - The Impact of Blockchain on Renewable Energy Credit Tracking and Green Financing

Andrew Bruce, CEO, Data Gumbo
Bernhard Schiessl, Advisor, Climate Finance, CICERO
Skylar D. Hurwitz, Capacity Building Consultant, Jelurida

Moderator: Kelly McCoy, Research Associate, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

Closing Remarks

Moderator: Scott Clavenna, Chairman, Greentech Media

Networking Happy Hour