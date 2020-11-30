by Julian Spector

The Biden Administration is coming. President-elect Joe Biden is picking his team and getting ready to hit the ground running whenever the current president allows for the peaceful transition of power.

But Georgia's two Democratic senate candidates will need to win their runoff elections in January to give their party 50 seats in the U.S. Senate, which would then allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to break tie votes on key legislative efforts. Even if this split Senate is achieved, such a thin margin for passing votes means that bold action on climate change would require ironclad party discipline.

Given those realities, energy storage industry advocates are looking at ways to embed friendly policies in must-pass legislation, such as bills to boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic or build up the country's infrastructure. They're seeking relief from tariffs that have made battery projects more expensive, and procurement guidelines to boost storage deployments in federal buildings and projects. And they're promoting the role of storage as a critical step in increasing the country's share of renewable energy. Here's an overview of how the storage industry plans to achieve those goals.