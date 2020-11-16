by Julian Spector

November 16, 2020 November 16, 2020

It's getting harder to take electric power for granted.

Energy transition leader California flirted at the edge of grid instability this summer amid a historic heat wave that pushed grid supply-demand balances to the limits. The state's utilities also have a new annual tradition of cutting off power to the customers who depend on them, in hopes of not killing people by sparking wildfires.

Across the continent, a record hurricane season knocked out power to millions, from the Gulf of Mexico up to the New York City region.

Recognizing the benefits of keeping the lights on, however, has never guaranteed investment in backup power systems actually capable of doing so. Some signs point to that starting to change.