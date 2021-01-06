by Julian Spector

2021 is here, and that should be cause enough for rejoicing. But the energy storage industry, with its critical role to play in shaping the transition to clean energy, weathered 2020 with surprising panache.

Instead of setbacks, delays and bankruptcies, battery projects hummed along with minimal disruption. And the record-breaking activities of the past year set things up for an even more momentous performance this year.

In the spirit of measurable, specific commitments, Storage Plus is kicking off the year with some predictions for what's to come. Let's check back in 12 months to see how we did.