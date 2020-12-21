by Jeff St. John

This 32-page paper examines how six different states are navigating the disconnect between existing DER integration policies and metrics for valuing customer-sited energy resources and those that could value the full range of what DERs can do. Click here to join GTM Squared today and download this PDF.

Table of Contents

Section 1. How States Are Planning for Distributed Energy Integration: California at the Crossroads



Section 2. New York's Market-Centric Vision for Distributed Energy Integration



Section 3. Arizona's Shifting Approach to Distributed Energy: Reaching Across the Utility-Customer Divide



Section 4. Massachusetts Blazes Its Own Trail on Distributed Energy Policy



Section 5. Duke Energy's Vision for Distributed Energy in North Carolina and Beyond

