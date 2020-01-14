by Julian Spector

I’ve run into quite a few people making the career move from stationary storage to electric vehicles (mobile energy storage, anyone?), and they often speak excitedly about that massive consumer pull: market forces beyond the control of any one company will move millions of EVs in the coming years. That’s a refreshing shift from the state-by-state policy trench warfare required to break open energy storage markets.

Already, the annual global EV charger market has grown to $8 billion, with steady growth projected for the next five years.

By 2019, 1.7 million light-duty electric vehicles had hit the road in North America, just shy of Europe’s 1.8 million. China had more electric cars than both continents put together. Each market is expected to more than quadruple its total of electric cars by 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie data.

In this week’s Storage Plus, we’ll dig into the storylines worth keeping an eye on at the intersection of electric vehicles and the grid, including the latest mergers and acquisitions, strategic pivots toward fleets and how resilience concerns affect this aspect of the grid edge.