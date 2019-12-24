by Julian Spector

December 24, 2019 December 24, 2019

The storage industry grew precipitously in 2019, racking up wins to be proud of and hard lessons to ponder.

Now that year's behind us, and a new year is dawning. As individual people plot out their resolutions, the storage industry, too, could benefit from defining its aspirations. This year, the U.S. market is set to triple in size, dwarfing all the previous success the industry has won.

As the ambition grows, here are three resolutions to pursue to expand into new geographies, create stronger foundations for distributed energy business...