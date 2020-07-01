by Julian Spector

Global power company AES was building large batteries a decade before the market really took off.

“We have more experience, for more time, and we have a bigger volume than anybody,” AES President and CEO Andrés Gluski told Greentech Media. “When I talked about batteries three years ago, it was the lone cricket in the woods. Now we’re part of a whole chorus.”

