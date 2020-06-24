by Julian Spector

Renewables developer Invenergy used the capital and know-how it built up from years of leadership in wind development to plant an early stake in the large-scale energy storage market.

Whereas regulated utilities like Duke Energy and San Diego Gas & Electric have an advantage in monetizing uses for storage that may be unavailable to independent developers, Invenergy takes advantage of a wide degree of flexibility in where, when and how it builds grid batteries.

That operational freedom meant Invenergy entered the market early at scale — it built two 31-megawatt plants in the PJM merchant market back in 2015, when that scale was unheard of outside Duke’s grant-funded Notrees facility. As the company says on its project map website, “While others talked, we began to build.”