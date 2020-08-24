by Jeff St. John

August 24, 2020 August 24, 2020

The California Public Utilities Commission recently laid out the next step in how it plans to meet the demands of 2018 state law SB 1339 — creating a regulatory structure for commercially viable microgrid projects.

That’s a tall order, requiring policies that promote California’s carbon-free energy goals, give communities a route to secure backup power amid wildfire and heat-wave-driven blackouts, provide third-party commercial developers a way to earn revenue for the services they provide — all while preserving utilities’ role as the provider of power when the grid’s still up and running.