by Jeff St. John

May 07, 2020 May 07, 2020

The U.S. energy industry was caught by surprise by an executive order from President Trump last Friday, announcing that “bulk-power system electric equipment” from “foreign adversaries” represents an “extraordinary threat to national security” and laying out a sweeping yet ill-defined set of powers to prohibit U.S. companies from their “unrestricted acquisition or use.”

Now the power sector is demanding more information on what the executive order means and how it could disrupt their business. Here are the key questions.