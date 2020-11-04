by Jeff St. John

Over the past half decade, Massachusetts has taken multiple steps to boost the role that rooftop solar, behind-the-meter batteries, electric vehicles, smart building energy controls and other distributed energy resources (DERs) can play in reaching its clean energy goals. In fact, its approach may provide some lessons for other states that have a lot more DER to handle.

That’s the view of Chris Rauscher, director of policy and storage market strategy for U.S. residential solar leader Sunrun. The Bay State is “the tip of the spear when it comes to smart, distributed energy resource policy,” he said in an interview last week. “We’re now advocating in other parts of the country, and out west in California, for policies that we helped create in Massachusetts.”