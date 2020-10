by Jeff St. John

Arizona is one of the most solar-saturated states in the country, ranking fifth in overall solar capacity and third for residential rooftop solar. It’s also one of the hottest states in the country, with climate change pushing that heat to record levels this summer. This combination is pushing the Republican-dominated state’s energy policies in increasing alignment with its Democratic-controlled, solar-rich and climate-change-wracked neighbor to the west.