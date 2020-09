by Jeff St. John

A new GTM Squared report examines the complexities of state DER integration efforts. We'll start with California, which leads the nation in rooftop solar, distributed battery and electric vehicle deployments. The state serves a case study for how climate change is both forcing the need for faster decarbonization and opening up new opportunities for DERs to make the grid more resilient to global warming’s disruptions.