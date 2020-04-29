GTM members benefits:
Deeply entwined with Arizona history since 1929, The Wigwam welcomes you to come make a little history of your own. Stretching over 440 lushly landscaped acres, our elegantly crafted adobe-and-timber luxury resort provides a rich palette of experiences to suit your every occasion-whether business, romance, relaxation or rollicking family fun. From dawn’s first blush to the tangerine streaks of our Sonoran Desert sunsets, each day at The Wigwam is awash in endless possibilities here in Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Discounted room rate: $239/night (plus t+f). ***The deadline for discounted booking is April 6, 2020***
Take I-10 West to the Litchfield Road exit (approximately 20 miles from the airport). Turn right (north) on Litchfield Road to Wigwam Boulevard. Turn right on Wigwam Boulevard and proceed past the roundabout - turn left at the roundabout if The Golf Club or Red Allen's is your final destination. The Wigwam hotel entrance will be on your left on Wigwam Boulevard just as you past the elementary school. Self parking is on the right after you enter the main gates, or you are invited to valet park at the arrival court.From North and Scottsdale
Take Loop 101 West (towards stadiums, not the airport) to Camelback Road, exit 5. Turn right (west) on Camelback Road approximately 5 miles to Litchfield Road and turn left. Take Litchfield Road to Wigwam Boulevard (approximately a mile). Turn left on Wigwam Boulevard and proceed past the roundabout - turn left at the roundabout if The Golf Club or Red Allen's is your final destination. The Wigwam hotel entrance will be on your left on Wigwam Boulevard just as you past the elementary school. Self parking is on the right after you enter the main gates, or you are invited to valet park at the arrival court.From West Valley and Los Angeles
Take I-10 East to the Litchfield Road exit. Turn left (north) on Litchfield Road to Wigwam Boulevard. Turn right on Wigwam Boulevard and proceed past the roundabout - turn left at the roundabout if The Golf Club or Red Allen's is your final destination. The Wigwam hotel entrance will be on your left on Wigwam Boulevard just as you past the elementary school. Self parking is on the right after you enter the main gates, or you are invited to valet park at the arrival court.
• 331 spacious casitas, including 70 suites and two
presidential suites
• In-room coffee service, cable TV, refrigerators and
wireless internet
• Expansive private patios overlooking pools, gardens,
tennis courts or golf courses
• Arizona’s only resort with 54 holes of championship
golf, including two Robert Trent Jones, Sr. courses
• LeMonds Aveda Salon – Spa, is a 26,000 square-foot
soothing sanctuary with a private pool for spa guests
• Three sparkling pools, including a kids fun zone with
two waterslides, a splash pad, as well as private
cabanas and relaxing Jacuzzis