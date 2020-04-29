GTM members benefits:
As the solar industry gets ready for a decreasing ITC World, developers and asset owners are looking to optimize their pipeline, and it is now crucial to understand how to make the best procurement decisions and strategize when projects will be coming online. Combining our Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables' internal research expertise with the views of U.S. and international solar leader, including top developers, installers, utilities, regulators and financiers, the Solar Summit 2020 discussions will break down how solar system performance, innovative finance mechanisms and development can offset the impact of the ITC stepdown on project margins.