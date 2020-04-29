Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions. Shoals has grown exponentially since its founding in 1996, and maintains a diverse portfolio of PV balance of systems products, including, combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnecting combiner boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, PV wire, in-line fuses, racking and PV monitoring solutions. Additional information is available at www.shoals.com.
NEXTracker advances the power plant of the future with smart solar trackers, energy storage systems and TrueCapture™ advanced control software that yields additional energy, optimizes performance and reduces costs for project and plant owners. As the #1 single-axis tracker supplier worldwide with over 17 GW delivered or under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy systems for hundreds of projects across five continents. For more information, see NEXTracker.com or follow us on Twitter @NEXTracker.