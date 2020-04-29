Director, Solar & Storage Origination, Strata Solar

Will leads Origination of solar & storage for Strata Solar. In this capacity, Will is building on Strata’s success as a solar and storage solution provider. Serving all customer classes, Strata combines extensive EPC experience with industry-leading development practices to offer highly competitive and compelling utility-scale solar and battery storage solutions.



Prior to Strata, Will spent four years at Recurrent Energy where he served on the leadership team and led the government affairs group. Prior to leading the team, he managed policy initiatives in a variety of regions and co-led the company's market entry into the mountain west.

With over a decade in the independent power development space, Will has worked on projects throughout the North American market. He has presented at numerous industry events and serves on the governing body nominating committee of the California Independent System Operator’s Energy Imbalance Market.



Prior to joining Recurrent Energy, Will spent six years with Competitive Power Ventures, a leading North American independent power producer, where he supported external affairs and business development activities across a multi-state portfolio of combined and simple-cycle natural gas, wind and solar energy facilities.



Will is active in his local community where he is an elected Fire District Commissioner and serves as a volunteer firefighter. He holds a B.A. in philosophy from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.