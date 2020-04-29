GTM members benefits:
Beth practiced energy and environmental law in Louisiana for 15 years, including work with the Tulane Law Clinic when it received the National Law Journal's Runner Up Lawyer of the Year and Distinguished Environmental Achievement Award from the American Bar Association. After Hurricane Katrina, Beth directed Global Green New Orleans, a nonprofit focused on the sustainable rebuilding of the city to build LEED Platinum homes in the Lower 9th Ward. She was named a Champion of Change by the White House for creating New Orleans energy efficiency program, and is an Aspen Institute Fellow in its flagship Henry Crown program.
Phil leads the dedicated Project Structuring team that provides transaction pricing, financial and commercial structuring, and asset portfolio management services to Constellation’s Distributed Energy business line. Since joining the group in 2010, Phil has worked closely with Sales and Engineering & Construction to extend Constellation’s Commercial & Industrial and Public Sector product offerings beyond Solar and Energy Efficiency to also include stand-alone and integrated solutions involving Battery Storage, Emergency Generation, Fuel Cells, and Combined Heat & Power/ Co-Generation plants.
Prior to joining the Distributed Energy sales team, Phil worked for 10 years in the Credit Risk Management Group within Constellation’s marketing and trading organization, where he led credit structuring for large wholesale and retail energy transactions. Phil has an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and Political Science from McDaniel College.
Hans Isern leads early stage development, origination and power marketing efforts for sPower. For over a decade he has led teams in diverse roles including utility engineering, power trading, regulatory affairs, and generation development and finance. This broad knowledge base allows him to create innovative strategies to optimize sPower’s development operations.
Throughout his career, Mr. Isern has directly shaped the renewable industry by affecting renewable policy at the CPUC, negotiating and closing over 600 MW of renewable PPAs, obtaining 2 GW of capacity on the power grid, and leading permitting efforts for over 15,000 acres. Mr. Isern has led development teams on over 30 utility-scale projects that are now online and operating. Prior to his current role, Mr. Isern was the Chief Operating Officer at Silverado Power, where he negotiated and executed over $1 B of power purchase and sale agreements with utilities and municipalities. Prior to this, Hans ran Recurrent Energy’s IOU development efforts in California, where he led over 30 interconnection processes and closed three of Recurrent’s first four utility-scale PPAs. Before his role at Recurrent, Mr. Isern ran sales and trading for 3 Phases Renewables, an Energy Service Provider that provides retail power under California’s Direct Access laws. Mr. Isern began his career as a utility engineer in PacifiCorp’s Asset Management group, where he led several multi-million dollar investments to improve the power grids in Utah and Oregon. Mr. Isern holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson and graduated with honors from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering.
Will leads Origination of solar & storage for Strata Solar. In this capacity, Will is building on Strata’s success as a solar and storage solution provider. Serving all customer classes, Strata combines extensive EPC experience with industry-leading development practices to offer highly competitive and compelling utility-scale solar and battery storage solutions.
Prior to Strata, Will spent four years at Recurrent Energy where he served on the leadership team and led the government affairs group. Prior to leading the team, he managed policy initiatives in a variety of regions and co-led the company's market entry into the mountain west.
With over a decade in the independent power development space, Will has worked on projects throughout the North American market. He has presented at numerous industry events and serves on the governing body nominating committee of the California Independent System Operator’s Energy Imbalance Market.
Prior to joining Recurrent Energy, Will spent six years with Competitive Power Ventures, a leading North American independent power producer, where he supported external affairs and business development activities across a multi-state portfolio of combined and simple-cycle natural gas, wind and solar energy facilities.
Will is active in his local community where he is an elected Fire District Commissioner and serves as a volunteer firefighter. He holds a B.A. in philosophy from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.