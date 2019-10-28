We're gathering industry views on how renewable integration, decarbonization, sector electrification and the growing need for increased capacity and flexibility are impacting electricity systems. 

Defining How Decarbonization Will Reshape The Power Markets of Tomorrow

Join the conversation around financing strategies, business model shifts, demand and regulatory updates as leaders across the energy value chain decipher how these profound transformations will reshape power markets over the next 10-to-20 years.

Kim Oster
Interim Chief Strategy Officer, Cypress Creek Renewables

Kim is a founding partner of Point Reyes Energy Partners and the former regional head and Vice President at First Solar. She has over 30 years of experience in the power sector having successfully developed and financed over $4.5 billion of power projects. Kim spent over a decade at AES where she successfully led the development and financing of over 600MW of power projects and transacted several M&A transactions. Kim graduated from Williams College and Yale School of Management with an MBA and the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies with an MES.

RJ Johnson
Vice President of Origination, NextEra Energy Resources

RJ Johnson is the Vice President of Origination for NextEra Energy Resources. RJ and his team are responsible for market development, customer engagement and contracting of wind, solar and storage facilities in North America. Previously, RJ was a founding member of the NextEra Energy Storage team, and was responsible for commercial development of wholesale and distributed energy storage systems.  RJ began his career at NextEra Energy as a wind developer leading cross-functional teams to develop facilities in California, the Pacific Northwest, Texas and the Mid-West. Prior to joining NextEra Energy Resources, RJ served as a Captain in the U.S. Army where he had roles as a Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, Adjutant and Assistant Operations Officer in the 4th Infantry Division. 

RJ holds a degree in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Valerie Hannah
Chief Operating Officer, TerraForm Power

Valerie Hannah is the Chief Operating Officer of TerraForm Power and is responsible for all operations, power marketing and regulatory affairs of the company. She also oversees human resources and information technology.

Ms. Hannah brings deep operating expertise to her role having held a number of leadership positions at Brookfield Renewable, where she helped the company achieve a track record of driving value through growth initiatives, increasing cash flows and mitigating risks. Prior to her current role, Ms. Hannah served as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Integrations at Brookfield Renewable with a focus on TerraForm Power. She also served as the Chief Financial Officer, North America at Brookfield Renewable where she was responsible for all capital markets activities including accounting, financial reporting, treasury, and taxation in North America.
Ms. Hannah holds a Graduate Diploma from McGill University (Quebec, Canada) and is a Chartered Accountant.

Spencer G. Hanes, Jr
Managing Director, Renewables Policy, Duke Energy
Laurie Mazer
Principal, Mazer Consulting

Laurie has over 15 years of  hands-on wind and solar energy development experience. She most recently lead the North American development team for Lightsource BP.  A 2018  Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) honoree for Project Development, she has built and lead numerous team and has expertise in all aspects of successful energy project development including real estate, interconnection, feasibility analysis, environmental and permitting issues, and contract negotiation. She lead the east coast distributed generation development team for SunEdison and before that was a project developer for numerous wind energy companies.

Michael Wheeler
Principal, Corporate Strategy, Equinor

Michael Wheeler is a Principal Strategist at Equinor (formerly Statoil) in Houston, Texas. With over a decade of industry experience, he has held both technical and commercial positions linked to assets in oil, gas, and renewables. Michael holds a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at Austin as well as an MBA from Rice University. In his current role as a member of Equinor’s Corporate Strategy & Innovation organization, Michael manages strategic initiatives across various value chains, further positioning Equinor during the ongoing energy transition.

Mia Adams
Senior Manager, Market Strategy, MISO

Mia collaborates with internal and external stakeholder groups to synthesize market insights and guide the prioritization of investments for the development of new market products. MISO’s markets clear more than $37 billion dollars in energy transactions annually. With an evolving fleet, market strategy focuses on what new products are needed to continue to drive non-discriminatory market efficiency and price transparency, aligned with grid reliability, and also send appropriate price signals to guide investment decisions. Prior to MISO, Mia worked at 3M in Corporate Strategy and in Global Sustainability in Corporate R&D on innovating new products to address major world challenges like climate change and water scarcity. Earlier experiences were gained at Gamesa in wind farm development and in management consulting for market strategy for clean tech and renewable energy clients. Mia has a Masters in Sustainability and Environmental Management from Harvard University, an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a B.A. in Communications and Swedish from North Park University.

Craig Glazer
Vice President, Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection

Craig Glazer, vice president – Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection. In this capacity, Mr. Glazer coordinates all of PJM’s regulatory and legislative policies before Congress, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions, the United States Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Mr. Glazer also serves on the Board of PJM Settlement which undertakes all of the settlement functions of the PJM marketplace.

Prior to joining PJM, Mr. Glazer served as Commissioner and Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Mr. Glazer oversaw Ohio’s move toward deregulation of its telephone, natural gas, transportation and electric industries. He also chaired the state’s Siting Board and served as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet.

Mr. Glazer remains extremely active on national electricity issues. He frequently testified before Congress and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on development of Regional Transmission Organizations and the needs of the marketplace. Mr. Glazer served as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, Chairman of its International Relations Committee and a member of its Electricity and Energy Resources Committees. He also chaired the National Council on Competition in the Electric Industry, an interagency collaborative which brought together FERC, the state PUCs, the US Department of Energy, the US EPA and the National Council of State Legislatures.

He also has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Midwest Institute, a bipartisan research arm of the Northeast and Midwest region’s Congressional delegations. and as a member of the Advisory Councils of the Electric Power Research Institute and the Gas Research Institute.

Mr. Glazer is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Vanderbilt University School of Law.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 61 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region’s transmission grid, which includes 62,556 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. Visit PJM at http://www.pjm.com

Cheryl Mele
Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)

Cheryl Mele became ERCOT’s senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) in January 2016. She oversees Grid Operations and Planning, Commercial Operations, and Governance, Risk and Compliance.

Prior to joining ERCOT, Ms. Mele served as deputy general manager and COO for Austin Energy, where she led its power operations, compliance and planning activities.

Ms. Mele brings 30 years of experience in the power industry to ERCOT. Her management and executive roles included both power generation and energy delivery before becoming COO at Austin Energy. Ms. Mele worked for General Electric as both an engineer and system programmer before joining Austin Energy in 1991.

A registered professional engineer in Texas, Ms. Mele has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and completed The Utility Executive Course at the University of Idaho.

While at Austin Energy, Ms. Mele served on the boards of the South Texas Nuclear Operating Company, the Texas Public Power Association and the RMEL, an electric industry education and networking trade group. She continues to serve as a board member and chair of the Austin Science Education Foundation, where she has been committed to preparing the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Brian Davis
Vice President Energy Solutions, Shell New Energies

Brian is the Vice President Energy Solutions, part of Shell’s New Energies business - which focuses on two main areas: new fuels for transport and building an integrated position in power markets.

Brian leads the team building customer facing businesses in power, including consumer retail energy and ‘behind the meter’ distributed energy solutions. The team also looks for commercial business models to provide power for the 1 to 2 billion people who don’t have access to power, or have unreliable access today.

Brian joined Shell Australia in 1988. During his career, Brian has held technical, operational, strategic and business leadership roles in Shell’s downstream, trading and shipping businesses with exposure to most markets around the world.

He most recently served as VP Group Strategy & Portfolio where he worked with Shell Executive Committee and Board on corporate strategy, including the shaping of New Energies, which he is now part of implementing.

Brian holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sydney. He is married with twins and enjoys travel and golf.

Melissa Seymour
Executive Director - External Relations, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Melissa Seymour is Executive Director of Central Region Member Relations and Seams Coordination for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is anindependent, non‐profit organization responsible for maintaining reliable transmission of power in 15 states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. In this role, Ms. Seymour leads a team of customer and regulatory advisors who strive to understand and address the needs and issues of members, stakeholders and state regulators. Additionally, Ms. Seymour’s organization develops and coordinates MISO’s strategy with neighboring transmission system operators, and facilitates new member discussions and integrations.

Ms. Seymour has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining MISO, Ms. Seymour was the Director of Regional Markets and Regulation at Iberdrola Renewables, LLC, where she was responsible for advancing policy changes to better accommodate renewable energy into the power system and create business opportunities for the company. Before Iberdrola Renewables, she held various strategic planning, business development, and regulatory positions at the Bonneville Power Administration, PacifiCorp, Southstar Energy Services and Southern Company Energy Marketing. Ms. Seymour holds a B.S. in Engineering Science and Mechanics from the University of Tennessee.

Eran Mahrer
Vice President, Markets, Origination and Government Affairs, First Solar

Eran Mahrer serves as Vice President of Market, Utility and Government Origination. He joined First Solar in 2014 and leads the company's engagement with utilities on solar planning and programming. In this role, Mr. Mahrer establishes and maintains relationships with utilities, engages in strategic planning, integrated resource planning and program design initiatives.

Prior to joining First Solar, Mr. Mahrer served as the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Programs for the Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA). He joined SEPA in 2012 and led the organization's efforts in driving utility and solar industry strategies and practices in support of solar energy. His experience also includes serving as Arizona Public Service Company's (APS) Director of Renewable Energy and Resource Portfolio Planning. In his 11 years with APS, he led the company's renewable energy strategy, renewable and customer program resource planning, regulatory interface on many renewable matters and implementation of all renewable programs.

Mr. Mahrer received his MBA from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, a Master of Science from Washington State University and his Bachelor of Science from the University of California, San Diego.

Becky Robinson
Deputy Director, Division of Economic and Technical Analysis, Office of Energy Policy and Innovation, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Becky Robinson is the Deputy Director of the Division of Economic and Technical Analysis in the Office of Energy Policy and Innovation at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.  In this role, she helps lead a multidisciplinary group of FERC staff that evaluates the functioning of market rules and offers recommendations on potential policy reforms for Commission consideration.

Prior to her current role, she was a Technical Advisor to Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur for almost three years, where she advised on technical wholesale market matters generally, and in particular was responsible at various times for matters in PJM, the California ISO, the Western Interconnect, and the Southwest Power Pool.  Before joining Commissioner LaFleur’s office in June 2015, Ms. Robinson served for five years as an economist in FERC’s Office of Electricity Policy and Innovation, where, in addition to working on a variety of issues in wholesale market design, she focused on revising Commission rules to facilitate the development of interconnection facilities supporting phased generation resources and clarifying the Commission's policy on merchant transmission.  Prior to her time at FERC, she worked as an associate at LECG.

Ms. Robinson received an M.A. in economics from Cambridge University and graduated magna cum laude from Williams College with a double major in mathematics and philosophy.

Louis C. Ting
Director of Power Planning Development & Engineering, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

Louis Ting is the Director of Power Planning and Development for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. He is responsible for the overall Power System regulatory, resource, grid, and strategic planning. Since joined LADWP in 1992 after graduating from UCLA, he had the privilege of career diversifications and increasing responsibilities from Fleet Engineering designing utility-specific vehicles, Water System pipeline design and construction, including trunk line redevelopment projects. He then moved to the electric side of LADWP to manage major projects including renewables generation, hydroelectric, combined-cycle power plants, transmission line, and substation projects.

Melissa Kemp
Director of Policy, Northeast, Cypress Creek Renewables

Melissa is the Director of Policy, Northeast for Cypress Creek Renewables - one of the largest utility and community-scale solar and storage developers in the US. She has over a decade of experience in the renewables market, including extensive government policy, regulatory, and political work, all scales of development experience, and technical expertise. She has experience advocating for and developing solutions on many key topics including ISO wholesale market structures and revenue streams, state RPS structures and REC systems, carbon pricing, compensating distributed clean energy resources based on value, and interconnection processes and standards, as well as experience with siting and property tax issues. She holds a BS from Princeton University.

Jonathan Adelman
Area Vice President for Strategic Resource and Business Planning, Xcel Energy

Jonathan Adelman has been employed by Xcel Energy since 2002 and has worked in a number of areas at the Company including Commercial Trading Operations, Finance, Human Resources and Marketing.  Jonathan is currently the Area Vice President for Strategic Resource and Business Planning.  In this role, he oversees the Company’s long-term generation strategy and business planning activities for Xcel Energy four operating utilities, which includes facilitating and developing asset and financial plans.   Xcel Energy, an electric and gas utility with service territory in eight Western and Midwestern states, serving 3.3 million electricity customers and 1.8 million natural gas customers.

Prior to joining Xcel Energy, Jonathan worked in public accounting.  He graduated from Washington and Lee University with a degree in Accounting with special attainments in Commerce and is an inactive Certified Public Accountant.

  • How is Decarbonization, Decentralization & Digitalization Disrupting Energy Markets?
  • New Horizons on Large-Scale Solar + Storage Cost Competitiveness: Can the Technology Outcompete Natural Gas?
  • Taking on the PTC/ITC Blow: Strategies to Minimize the Impact
  • The Future of U.S. Wind Development: From Repowering to the Upcoming Offshore Development Boom
  • Defining the Electricity Customer of the Future: From EVs to Electrified Heating and Wind-and-Solar-Powered Data Centers and Digital Transactions
  • Next-Gen Technologies: From Long-Duration Thermal Storage to Hydrogen
Venue

AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center
AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center
1900 University Ave,
Austin, TX 78705
