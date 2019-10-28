GTM members benefits:
- Updates and special offers on latest events and conferences
- Unlimited access to our free news articles
- Unlimited access to our free webinars, white papers, and videos
- Special offers and discounts on GTM Squared
Kim is a founding partner of Point Reyes Energy Partners and the former regional head and Vice President at First Solar. She has over 30 years of experience in the power sector having successfully developed and financed over $4.5 billion of power projects. Kim spent over a decade at AES where she successfully led the development and financing of over 600MW of power projects and transacted several M&A transactions. Kim graduated from Williams College and Yale School of Management with an MBA and the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies with an MES.
Valerie Hannah is the Chief Operating Officer of TerraForm Power and is responsible for all operations, power marketing and regulatory affairs of the company. She also oversees human resources and information technology.
Ms. Hannah brings deep operating expertise to her role having held a number of leadership positions at Brookfield Renewable, where she helped the company achieve a track record of driving value through growth initiatives, increasing cash flows and mitigating risks. Prior to her current role, Ms. Hannah served as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Integrations at Brookfield Renewable with a focus on TerraForm Power. She also served as the Chief Financial Officer, North America at Brookfield Renewable where she was responsible for all capital markets activities including accounting, financial reporting, treasury, and taxation in North America.
Ms. Hannah holds a Graduate Diploma from McGill University (Quebec, Canada) and is a Chartered Accountant.
RJ Johnson is the Vice President of Origination for NextEra Energy Resources. RJ and his team are responsible for market development, customer engagement and contracting of wind, solar and storage facilities in North America. Previously, RJ was a founding member of the NextEra Energy Storage team, and was responsible for commercial development of wholesale and distributed energy storage systems. RJ began his career at NextEra Energy as a wind developer leading cross-functional teams to develop facilities in California, the Pacific Northwest, Texas and the Mid-West. Prior to joining NextEra Energy Resources, RJ served as a Captain in the U.S. Army where he had roles as a Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, Adjutant and Assistant Operations Officer in the 4th Infantry Division.
RJ holds a degree in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Craig Glazer, vice president – Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection. In this capacity, Mr. Glazer coordinates all of PJM’s regulatory and legislative policies before Congress, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions, the United States Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Mr. Glazer also serves on the Board of PJM Settlement which undertakes all of the settlement functions of the PJM marketplace.
Prior to joining PJM, Mr. Glazer served as Commissioner and Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Mr. Glazer oversaw Ohio’s move toward deregulation of its telephone, natural gas, transportation and electric industries. He also chaired the state’s Siting Board and served as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet.
Mr. Glazer remains extremely active on national electricity issues. He frequently testified before Congress and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on development of Regional Transmission Organizations and the needs of the marketplace. Mr. Glazer served as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, Chairman of its International Relations Committee and a member of its Electricity and Energy Resources Committees. He also chaired the National Council on Competition in the Electric Industry, an interagency collaborative which brought together FERC, the state PUCs, the US Department of Energy, the US EPA and the National Council of State Legislatures.
He also has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Midwest Institute, a bipartisan research arm of the Northeast and Midwest region’s Congressional delegations. and as a member of the Advisory Councils of the Electric Power Research Institute and the Gas Research Institute.
Mr. Glazer is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Vanderbilt University School of Law.
PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 61 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region’s transmission grid, which includes 62,556 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. Visit PJM at http://www.pjm.com.
Helen Brauner serves as the Senior Director of Origination for 7X Energy, an Austin, Texas-based utility-scale solar developer with over 5 GW of solar in development and over 1 GW of power sold. Helen has worked in the renewable energy sector for fifteen years. Prior to joining 7X, Helen was a strategy and marketing consultant for cleantech companies ranging from an international solar company to a start-up working on carbon capture. Before consulting, Helen spent nine years at Green Mountain Energy, a retail electric provider selling green power, where she served as the Senior VP of Strategic Planning and Marketing. She has an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Rice University.
Michael Wheeler is a Principal Strategist at Equinor (formerly Statoil) in Houston, Texas. With over a decade of industry experience, he has held both technical and commercial positions linked to assets in oil, gas, and renewables. Michael holds a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at Austin as well as an MBA from Rice University. In his current role as a member of Equinor’s Corporate Strategy & Innovation organization, Michael manages strategic initiatives across various value chains, further positioning Equinor during the ongoing energy transition.
Kenan Ögelman is ERCOT’s vice president of Commercial Operations, overseeing Market Operations, Settlement and Retail Operations, and Market Design and Development.
Prior to joining ERCOT in October 2015, Mr. Ögelman served as the director of Energy Market Policy for CPS Energy. In that role, he was responsible for managing CPS Energy’s activities at ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) and developing strategic policy. Previously, Mr. Ögelman worked for the Texas Office of Public Utility Counsel, which represents residential electric consumers in Texas, as a senior economist from 1997 to 2007.
Mr. Ögelman served as chairman of the ERCOT Technical Advisory Committee from 2011 to 2013. From 2013 until 2018, Mr. Ögelman served on the Gulf Coast Power Association’s (GCPA) Board of Directors, including presiding as vice president in 2014 and president in 2015.
He graduated from Boston University in 1987 with a B.A. in International Relations. Subsequently, he received an M.A. in Economics from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1991 and an M.A. in Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995.
Mahesh Sudhakaran is the Chief Digital Officer for IBM’s Energy, Environment and Utilities Industry. In this role, he leads strategy, product development and services for IBM's Energy Business. He leads 3 global teams - Enterprise Operations, Customer Experience and Asset Management. He works with the world's top city governments and utilities to solve their biggest challenges with AI, IoT and Blockchain. He enjoys transforming industries with data and over the past 3 years, he has led 6 industry offerings from concept to launch, that have helped asset heavy industries accelerate time to value in a safe, affordable and reliable manner.
Mahesh has over 17 years of international experience with IBM and Schneider Electric. He is a recognized thought leader in 3 Industries - Energy and Utilities, Industrial and Public Sector. In addition, he is member of the Forbes Technology Council for 2019.
Mahesh has a BS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, First Class with Distinction, from the National Institute of Technology, India and an MBA, Director's List, from the University of Cambridge. He is a global shaper and has lived in 7 countries and loves the milieu of technology, culture and business.
Mia collaborates with internal and external stakeholder groups to synthesize market insights and guide the prioritization of investments for the development of new market products. MISO’s markets clear more than $37 billion dollars in energy transactions annually. With an evolving fleet, market strategy focuses on what new products are needed to continue to drive non-discriminatory market efficiency and price transparency, aligned with grid reliability, and also send appropriate price signals to guide investment decisions. Prior to MISO, Mia worked at 3M in Corporate Strategy and in Global Sustainability in Corporate R&D on innovating new products to address major world challenges like climate change and water scarcity. Earlier experiences were gained at Gamesa in wind farm development and in management consulting for market strategy for clean tech and renewable energy clients. Mia has a Masters in Sustainability and Environmental Management from Harvard University, an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a B.A. in Communications and Swedish from North Park University.
Philip L. Bartlett II, J.D., was appointed to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in June 2019 by Governor Janet Mills. Prior to his appointment, he practiced law with Scaccia, Bartlett & Chabot. He also served in the Maine Senate from 2004 to 2012 and was elected by his peers to serve as Senate Majority Leader from 2008 to 2010. Bartlett chaired the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee as well as the Joint Select Committee on Maine's Energy Future and he served on the Government Oversight Committee, Natural Resources Committee and Labor Committee. He taught micro and macroeconomics at the collegiate level. Chairman Bartlett holds a juris doctorate degree from Harvard Law School. He completed his undergraduate work at Tufts University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude majoring in Economics and Political Science. His term expires in March 2025.Philip L. Bartlett II, J.D., was appointed to the Maine Public Utilities Commission in June 2019 by Governor Janet Mills. Prior to his appointment, he practiced law with Scaccia, Bartlett & Chabot. He also served in the Maine Senate from 2004 to 2012 and was elected by his peers to serve as Senate Majority Leader from 2008 to 2010. Bartlett chaired the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee as well as the Joint Select Committee on Maine's Energy Future and he served on the Government Oversight Committee, Natural Resources Committee and Labor Committee. He taught micro and macroeconomics at the collegiate level. Chairman Bartlett holds a juris doctorate degree from Harvard Law School. He completed his undergraduate work at Tufts University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude majoring in Economics and Political Science. His term expires in March 2025.
Jeff Gibbs is General Executive-Renewable Development for Ameren Missouri. In that role, Jeff evaluates potential utility scale applications for wind power in order to develop and implement the corporate strategy related to renewable energy. He has over 30 years' experience in the utility sector holding various positions in Operations Analysis, Natural Gas Transportation & Supply, Power Generation and Energy Trading. Jeff, an Illinois native, obtained a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Karl Popham is the Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies Manager at the 3rd largest city-owned utility in the country and leads one of most comprehensive utility EV programs in the nation. Karl has been the Principal Investigator on over 10 grants to include U.S. Department of Energy funded initiatives advancing transportation electrification and grid modernization. Karl is co-author of "Smart Cities” a book published by Springer. He was a core team member of the Mayor’s Smart City Challenge Team and is the electrification lead for Austin’s Smart Mobility Roadmap that enables shared, electric, and autonomous transportation in the city. Previously he served as Austin Energy’s interim Chief Information Officer and Division Manager, a Managing Director at Hewlett-Packard Services, Director at Cap Gemini Ernst & Young, and a Captain in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Laurie has over 15 years of hands-on wind and solar energy development experience. She most recently lead the North American development team for Lightsource BP. A 2018 Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) honoree for Project Development, she has built and lead numerous team and has expertise in all aspects of successful energy project development including real estate, interconnection, feasibility analysis, environmental and permitting issues, and contract negotiation. She lead the east coast distributed generation development team for SunEdison and before that was a project developer for numerous wind energy companies.
Nick is Chief Executive Officer of Alameda County’s new community choice energy agency, East Bay Community Energy (EBCE). Nick has been instrumental in all aspects of its formation, bringing with him over a decade of energy policy and legislative experience. Service to county businesses and municipalities launched in June 2018 with residential service for 11 of its cities following in November. Nick is also very active working on CCA issues across California as a member of the Board of the California Community Choice Association. Prior to EBCE, Nick served as Chief of Staff to Michael Picker, President of the California Public Utilities Commission and as a special advisor to Governor Jerry Brown focused on distributed energy resources. He began his career working in clean energy for Q-Cells, RenewFinancial, the California Public Utilities Commission and KEMA Consulting. Nick holds a MBA from Georgetown University and a BA in international relations from Tufts University.
Mr. Jimmy Chuang is a seasoned renewable energy executive with over 15 years of experience in the areas of capital raising, structured finance, M&A, principal investment, and business development. Throughout his career, Jimmy has executed various transactions for an aggregate value of $50 billion. Over the past 13 years, he has held C-level executive management positions at several world’s largest, publicly traded and private solar and storage companies, Strata Solar, GCL, SolarCity (now Tesla), Fotowatio, and Protection 1 (now ADT Security), and built and financed more than 3GW (or $6 billion) of residential, commercial and utility scale solar PV and storage assets in the U.S. Currently, he is the Chief Capital Markets Officer at Strata Solar, one of the largest, fully integrated solar and storage energy service providers in the U.S., where he is responsible for its corporate finance, structured finance and M&A efforts. Jimmy received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from University of California at Berkeley, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, selected as a Bill Gates Scholar and honored as a University of California Regents’ Scholar.
Tom Erb is the Partner Relations Coordinator for the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition at the World Bank. In this role, he coordinates 275+ CPLC partners in advocacy, communication, and knowledge initiatives to advance carbon pricing implementation across the globe. He is from San Diego, California.
Mr. Nayeem Mohammad Abdullah is a Principal Project Manager in the Smart Grid and Innovation group at ComEd. Nayeem is passionate about enabling solutions for an advanced grid through leveraging innovative technologies and methodologies. He has previously been with ISO New England, Vermont Electric Power Co, Google and Vision Club in various engineering roles. He has a Masters of Science degree in Electrical Engineering specializing in Power Systems from Florida International University, and Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from JNTU.
Matt serves as the strategy and business development leader for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. His work focuses on aligning the research priorities with critical industry partners to formulate scientifically valid projects with long term commercial value. Matt has successfully developed regulatory and utility business strategies for a diversity of projects, captured large revenue streams across global operating geographies.
Most recently, as VP of Regulatory Strategy for National Grid US, Matt led the development of a long-term regulatory and business strategy for three jurisdictional companies across New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, along with corporate-wide policy on key energy issues involving security, data privacy and distributed generation.
Prior to this, as Global Policy Director for the IBM Corporation, Matt directed a corporate- wide program on energy regulation, policy and business climate for all IBM international growth energy markets in the ASEAN region, Middle East and Africa, Australia, Brazil, the EU and North America. He spearheaded approvals of regulators and final client signature for major system integration and software / services deals totaling over $150M.
Earlier in his career, Matt provided leadership for energy policy at the Colorado Governor’s Energy Office while working with the State’s electric and gas power sector. He helped negotiate and craft the clean energy policies of Governors Bill Ritter, Jr. and John W. Hickenlooper including the passage of numerous renewable energy, smart grid, and energy efficiency bills.
Matt holds a Master of Arts in Global Finance and International Trade from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Colorado State University. He lives with his family in Denver, Colorado.
Redaptive Co-CEO John Rhow brings 20 years of finance and business development experience to Redaptive, enabling large scale energy savings and facility optimization through unique capital and data solutions. Under Rhow’s leadership, Redaptive has positioned itself as the leading efficiency-as-a-service platform, driving rapid and wide scale adoption of efficiency upgrades in its customers' real estate portfolios.
Before joining Redaptive, Rhow served as Vice President of Goldman Sachs & Co. for eleven years. He was also a Senior Financing Advisor to Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers’ $1B Green Growth Fund, and a Director at Barclays Capital, where he headed the Western Region Power and Water Infrastructure financing division. He also worked in clean energy and water public-private partnership project financing during his time at Barclays. Over his 15 years in the investment banking industry, Rhow has played an integral role in approximately $20B of successful financing transactions on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, infrastructure developers, and municipalities. Rhow earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University.
Conor McKenna is a Senior Managing Director in CohnReznick Capital’s New York office. One of the earliest members of the firm, Conor focuses on M&A, corporate capital raising, and structuring, negotiating and financing tax equity and debt investments. Conor’s renewable energy expertise was honed over a decade working with strategic, infrastructure and financial service institutions. He has a strong relationship network and is adept at creating unique financing structures for energy companies, developers and power producers. Prior to joining CohnReznick Capital, Conor worked in the Renewable Energy Structured Finance Group at Evolution Markets, focusing primarily on Renewable Energy Credits and Bundled PPA’s. He was previously a member of EcoSecurities’ investment team, where he helped manage large carbon project portfolios. Conor received his MBA from Columbia Business School and his BA from Providence College. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Todd Glass is a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he leads a market-leading energy development and finance practice focused on the representation of energy companies, project developers, and investment banks engaged in competitive new business models, technologies, and financing mechanisms revolutionizing how energy is generated, sold, and consumed in the U.S. electric power sector.
Todd has extensive experience with the development, purchase, and sale of renewable and thermal generation projects; structuring, negotiation, and implementation of energy transactions and financings; and state and federal regulation of the energy industry. He served as lead project counsel in the commercialization, project development, regulatory approvals, and financing of alternative energy projects and technologies, including solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar, wind, energy storage, hydroelectric, biomass, natural gas, and clean coal. Notably, he has led some of the most significant energy deals in North America, including landmark projects, such as the 14.2 MW Nellis AFB Solar Project (the first utility-scale solar PV project in the U.S.), BrightSource Energy's power purchase agreements (totaling 900 MW) for its Ivanpah project (the world's largest solar thermal power plant), and Stem's 85MW energy-storage enabled distributed demand response agreement in Southern California (a first-of-a-kind utility-scale energy storage transaction).
In addition, Todd represents utility-scale solar and other renewable energy clients in their power sales and renewable energy credit (REC) transactions, and he advises energy technology companies on a variety of commercial matters, national and international joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and venture and other equity and debt financings.
Todd previously served as chair of Heller Ehrman's energy practice group and co-chair of its energy and clean technologies practice. Earlier in his career, he worked on environmental and energy policy issues for the Bonneville Power Administration, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, an environmental consulting firm in contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Science and Technology.
Shane Smith is managing director of strategic development for Constellation, an Exelon company. He leads strategy development and key strategic initiatives across Exelon Generation, including portfolio optimization and business development and supports regulatory strategy for the generation fleet. Shane joined Constellation in 2006 and has held roles in corporate finance, corporate strategy and development, and treasury. Following Exelon’s acquisition of Constellation in 2012, Shane served as assistant treasurer, corporate and project finance, for Exelon Corporation. In this role, he led re-structuring of the dividend policy, all capital market activities, including corporate financing for Exelon and its operating companies (ComEd, PECO, BGE, and Exelon Generation), including equity financing for the acquisition of Pepco Holdings, and $1.6B across multiple non-recourse project financings. Shane is a graduate of Boston College and the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. Shane resides in Baltimore with his wife and three daughters.
John is the Senior Vice President of Core Solar, LLC. Mr. Lichtenberger has over 20 years of energy and utility experience in management, mergers and acquisitions, operations, strategic planning, and generation asset development.
Mr. Lichtenberger has held senior level positions with several leading global development companies and independent power producers (IPPs) including Gamesa, First Solar, International Power America, Inc. (now Engie), and SunEdison acquiring and developing utility-scale wind and solar projects. He also held senior level positions at the Lower Colorado River Authority, where he was responsible for generation resource planning, power plant operations, power purchase agreements, long-term power supply contracts, customer relationship management, and a risk management program.
Mr. Lichtenberger holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master of business administration degree, both from Texas A&M University.
Mr. Adam Todorski is a Senior Technical Solutions Architect at AutoGrid and has founded several technology startups, led technology teams in business software and scientific computing, as well as designed hardware control and communication systems for industrial automation. He started his career designing controls for distributed power generation and automated DR, including starting an ISO New England IBCS provider in 2006, PowerComm LLC. He has run wholesale market operations desks in multiple US markets, developed and operated grid-scale energy storage, and put large industrials into ancillary services markets. Mr. Todorski holds a BS in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is both a PJM and ISO New England certified supply resource operator.
David Kirkpatrick is a Director at Marathon Capital where he has led multiple project and company M&A transactions in the wind and solar industries along with capital raising for emerging growth and technology companies. Prior to joining Marathon Capital, Mr. Kirkpatrick worked for 20 years as an executive in the energy arena for companies including Ernst & Young, the Boston Consulting Group, General Electric Wind Energy, EDF-EN/enXco, Imperium Biofuels, and NRG Solar. Mr. Kirkpatrick has closed over $3 billion worth of transactions including company and project acquisitions and sales, venture investments, power purchase agreements, procurement of GW’s of wind/solar equipment, joint development agreements, land acquisitions, procurement of feedstocks and chemicals, rail/barge/and storage leases, and EPC contracts in the wind, solar, and biofuels industries.
Mr. Kirkpatrick completed his MBA at Harvard Business School, post graduate work at the University of St. Andrews as a Robert T. Jones Scholar, and his BA, cum laude at Emory University. Mr. Kirkpatrick holds his Series 63 and 79 licenses.
Jenny has more than fifteen years of experience leading the development of large capex wind and solar energy projects in New York and New England. During this time Jenny has been leading and managing all aspects of project development across multiple projects simultaneously. Jenny joined the Avangrid Renewables Offshore Wind team in 2018 and is responsible for managing various aspects of the US offshore wind development efforts and the implementation of the US offshore business strategy. In addition, she is responsible for managing and creating key relationships with industry stakeholders across the US; including federal, state, regional and local governments, non-governmental organizations, industry trade groups, and market participants. Jenny holds an MBA from Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management. Jenny also serves as the Chair of the Alliance for Clean Energy of New York Board of Directors and as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium
Catrina Rorke is vice president at the Climate Leadership Council where she manages the organization's policy design process and research department. Previously, she founded and led the energy programs at the R Street Institute and the American Action Forum where her work focused on clarifying a well-defined and limited role for government in shaping decisions about infrastructure, wholesale and retail electricity, research and development, fuel choice and diversity, and climate adaptation and mitigation. Catrina has been recognized by E&E News, The Hill, and National Journal as an energy policy leader, and serves on the boards of several policy-focused organizations. She was staff to Rep. Bob Inglis (R-SC) and helped him craft the first Republican-sponsored carbon tax bill. Catrina holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Columbia University.
Donald brings over 20 years of technical and commercial experience to his role at APS, where he focuses on developing innovative energy products based on distributed energy technologies. His expertise in renewable and distributed energy technologies was developed through various roles in consulting, product marketing, and operations spanning the private, government, and utility sectors. Donald holds a BA from Duke University, an MS from the University of California – Berkeley, and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
Katie Sloan is director of eMobility and Building Electrification at SCE, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Katie is responsible for SCE’s vehicle and building electrification programs and services, with a planned budget of over $1 Billion. The team’s mission is to help California get 7 million EVs on the road and convert one-third of space and water heating in buildings by 2030. Her team includes three groups: strategy & program development, business development & partnerships, & operations.
Previously, Katie held roles of increasing responsibility at SCE & Edison International focusing on clean energy policy, strategy, and analysis. She has also worked at First Solar, a large solar panel manufacturer, developing global public policy.
Katie was named one of "40 under 40" people to watch by Pasadena Magazine and a Woman of Achievement by the San Gabriel Valley YWCA her work at SCE and non-profits. Katie currently serves on the board of CALSTART, with the mission to build a high-tech clean-transportation industry that creates jobs, cuts air pollution and oil imports and curbs climate change. She also serves on the board of Beyond the Block, a non-profit focused on expanding global awareness and increasing intellectual curiosity of at-risk youth.
Katie holds a master’s degree in regulatory economics and bachelor’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State University.
Tyler Minetto, Business Development Manager for Renewables at ThoughtTrace, has years of experience in software consulting with the Energy and Renewables sector. Tyler works alongside his customers as a champion for efficiency and value using software. Tyler earned his bachelor’s degree in Advertising from Brigham Young University.
Michael Green leverages his extensive knowledge of policy and climate science to lead Climate XChange, a Boston based nonprofit focused on carbon pricing advocacy media and research. Prior to joining Climate XChange, Michael was the Executive Director and Co-Founder of CABA, a business association focused on climate policy. In Boston, he sits on several advisory councils focused on smart planning and climate-related goal setting for the city. Nationally he is recognized as an expert in climate policy design. He has been asked to speak at the White House, testify before federal agencies and acts as an advisor to national nonprofits on campaign management and private sector engagement. Michael has served as a representative to the United Nations focusing on international climate science and policy since 2012 and is a regular lecturer at Northeastern University and other leading educational institutions. Recognized as a Champion of Change by President Obama in 2016, Michael was honored for his commitment to climate change as an equity issue. Michael sits on the board of several nonprofits focused on climate change and clean transportation. His passion for protecting our climate stems from his adoration of the great outdoors. Outside of the office, he can often be found roaming the nearest mountains on his bicycle, skis or in his hiking boots. He lives in Jamaica Plain with his dog and wife.
Eleanor Fort leads Green For All’s clean transportation policy and advocacy work out of Boston, MA. She brings more than a decade of experience running campaigns to pass policies that build a sustainable and equitable future, and is an expert in clean transportation issues through an equity lens.
Previously, Eleanor was the Clean Vehicles Campaign Manager for the Union of Concerned Scientists, where she supported progress on fuel efficiency, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles, and held automakers and the oil industry accountable for spreading misinformation, blocking progress, and producing polluting products.
Before working with scientists, she mobilized the businesses community to advocate for climate, energy, and transportation policies with Ceres through Business for Innovative Climate & Energy Policy (BICEP), a coalition of major consumer brands that believe tackling climate change is an economic opportunity. Eleanor also worked on clean water, open spaces, waste, and other environmental issues with Environment Massachusetts as a Preservation Advocate.
Her work throughout her career has sought to integrate environmental, social, and economic movements that directly serve the people who stand to benefit the most and intentionally work to reconcile disparities and privileges. She gained organizing skills as an alumna of Green Corps, a fellowship for grassroots environmental organizing, as well as working as a staff and volunteer for various city, state, and federal office political campaigns. She currently serves on the board of Alternatives for Community and Environment, a 25-year-old local environmental justice organization based in Roxbury, MA. Eleanor graduated from Vassar College where she studied political science and geography.
Dan is the head of the Energy Storage team at Wood Mackenzie (formerly GTM Research), where he focuses on front-of-the-meter energy storage applications. He previously worked as a Senior Consultant with DNV GL where he focused on competitive energy markets and the intersection of emerging energy business strategies within the broader evolving technological and regulatory environment. Prior to DNV GL Dan worked with Navigant Consulting and the Department of Energy.
Dan has 10 years of experience in the energy space as a researcher, consultant, and analyst. Dan holds a Master’s of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst Wind Energy Center and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics-Physics from Brown University.
Eric is a Member of the Mintz Project Development & Finance Practice, which is part of the firm’s Energy & Sustainability Practice. Mintz’s Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006. Eric advises energy project sponsors, developers, and investors on a wide variety of transactions, including debt and equity financings, and buying and selling projects and project portfolios. In addition to his financing experience, Eric has extensive experience drafting and negotiating key project documents, including offtake agreements, REC contracts, EPC agreements, feedstock and other supply agreements, and interconnection arrangements. His project experience spans a variety of assets, including solar, wind, hydropower, biogas, and energy storage. Eric also advises cutting-edge energy generation, energy storage, and water technology clients preparing for commercial and pre-commercial deployment. Before joining Mintz, Eric held senior positions at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) as its General Counsel and Senior Director for Strategy.
Elta is a Research Manager for the Grid Edge team at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables (formerly GTM Research), working on demand-side management in U.S. electricity markets. Prior to joining GTM, Elta pursued a joint Ph.D. funded by the European Commission on Sustainable Energy Technologies and Strategies at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. During her doctoral studies, she researched demand response policies for the implementation of smart grids and has presented her work at both U.S. and European conferences in addition to publishing in international scholarly journals. Elta holds a Master of Science degree in economics and management of network industries and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Union College.
Matt DaPrato is a Director for Wood Mackenzie Energy Transition and Power & Renewables practice research focused on the technologies and market impacts of the global energy transition. His past focus has been in the Americas power and renewables market having authored studies on onshore and offshore wind, transmission developments and regulations, and federal, regional and state policy.
Ben is a SME, Carbon & Emerging Technology, for Wood Mackenzie's Energy Transition Practice. Previously at Wood Mackenzie, Ben was a senior solar analyst specializing in PV systems and balance-of-systems components. Before joining Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, Ben worked in China and the U.S. in cleantech manufacturing and for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Ben holds a bachelor’s degree in East Asian studies from Skidmore College and a master’s degree in international environmental policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
Daniel is a senior research analyst based in Houston currently covering North American power markets with a focus on market design and modeling. As part of GTM Research, he previously covered grid edge markets focusing on grid modernization, utility non-wires alternatives projects, and volt/VAR control. He joined Wood Mackenzie in 2017.
Prior to Wood Mackenzie, Daniel obtained a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering with a minor in Applied Economics at Cornell University. During his doctoral studies, he conducted research on power markets and rate design focused on the integration of renewable energy, energy storage, and distributed energy resources including the co-development of financial storage rights. He graduated magna cum laude from Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Electrical Engineering.
Mr. Whaley has 13 years of experience in North American Electricity Markets, including price forecasting and long term capacity planning. In addition to fundamental market modeling, including energy and capacity forecasting, Mr. Whaley has done extensive research in various markets, including analysis of renewables, pricing, and asset valuation.
Mr. Whaley has experience as an integrated resource planning analyst in utility resource and bid planning. Mr. Whaley has engaged past clients in price forecasting and valuation for litigation support and appraisal of generating assets for M&A and financial reporting.
Prior to joining Wood Mackenzie, Mr. Whaley worked as a consultant in a variety of energy related roles and with Xcel Energy. Mr. Whaley holds an M.A. in Economics from Miami University (Ohio). Mr. Whaley is based in Wood Mackenzie's Houston office.
Colin Smith is a Solar Analyst at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables (formerly GTM Research) leading the U.S Utility PV Market Tracker where his research focuses on the developer landscape, economic and political market drivers, U.S. market trends, and utility solar forecasts. Prior to joining GTM, Colin worked with several companies in the PV sector specializing in sales, online marketing, and operations of small companies. He holds a B.Sc with Honours in Environmental Biology and Sustainability from Queen's University, ON.
Anthony focuses on market developments, future scenarios, supply chain dynamics and competitive strategies across the wind power value chain in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. He closely monitors industry participants, markets, policy developments and technology trends in the region to constantly maintain Wood Mackenzie’s knowledge base and provide clients with the sharpest and most up-to-date research.
Anthony graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Arts and has more than five years of experience in the wind industry. He has an extensive background in data collection and quantitative analysis and is fluent in Spanish and German. Anthony is based in our Chicago office.
Julian is a staff writer at Greentech Media, where he reports on energy storage and other clean energy sectors. He also has experience covering clean transportation, state and federal energy policy, and climate adaptation. Previously, Julian reported for CityLab at The Atlantic and conducted grant-funded climate change reporting in Bangladesh. He graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in political science.
Cheryl Mele became ERCOT’s senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) in January 2016. She oversees Grid Operations and Planning, Commercial Operations, and Governance, Risk and Compliance.
Prior to joining ERCOT, Ms. Mele served as deputy general manager and COO for Austin Energy, where she led its power operations, compliance and planning activities.
Ms. Mele brings 30 years of experience in the power industry to ERCOT. Her management and executive roles included both power generation and energy delivery before becoming COO at Austin Energy. Ms. Mele worked for General Electric as both an engineer and system programmer before joining Austin Energy in 1991.
A registered professional engineer in Texas, Ms. Mele has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and completed The Utility Executive Course at the University of Idaho.
While at Austin Energy, Ms. Mele served on the boards of the South Texas Nuclear Operating Company, the Texas Public Power Association and the RMEL, an electric industry education and networking trade group. She continues to serve as a board member and chair of the Austin Science Education Foundation, where she has been committed to preparing the next generation of scientists and engineers.
Brian is the Vice President Energy Solutions, part of Shell’s New Energies business - which focuses on two main areas: new fuels for transport and building an integrated position in power markets.
Brian leads the team building customer facing businesses in power, including consumer retail energy and ‘behind the meter’ distributed energy solutions. The team also looks for commercial business models to provide power for the 1 to 2 billion people who don’t have access to power, or have unreliable access today.
Brian joined Shell Australia in 1988. During his career, Brian has held technical, operational, strategic and business leadership roles in Shell’s downstream, trading and shipping businesses with exposure to most markets around the world.
He most recently served as VP Group Strategy & Portfolio where he worked with Shell Executive Committee and Board on corporate strategy, including the shaping of New Energies, which he is now part of implementing.
Brian holds a Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sydney. He is married with twins and enjoys travel and golf.
Melissa Seymour is Executive Director of Central Region Member Relations and Seams Coordination for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is anindependent, non‐profit organization responsible for maintaining reliable transmission of power in 15 states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. In this role, Ms. Seymour leads a team of customer and regulatory advisors who strive to understand and address the needs and issues of members, stakeholders and state regulators. Additionally, Ms. Seymour’s organization develops and coordinates MISO’s strategy with neighboring transmission system operators, and facilitates new member discussions and integrations.
Ms. Seymour has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining MISO, Ms. Seymour was the Director of Regional Markets and Regulation at Iberdrola Renewables, LLC, where she was responsible for advancing policy changes to better accommodate renewable energy into the power system and create business opportunities for the company. Before Iberdrola Renewables, she held various strategic planning, business development, and regulatory positions at the Bonneville Power Administration, PacifiCorp, Southstar Energy Services and Southern Company Energy Marketing. Ms. Seymour holds a B.S. in Engineering Science and Mechanics from the University of Tennessee.
Eran Mahrer serves as Vice President of Market, Utility and Government Origination. He joined First Solar in 2014 and leads the company's engagement with utilities on solar planning and programming. In this role, Mr. Mahrer establishes and maintains relationships with utilities, engages in strategic planning, integrated resource planning and program design initiatives.
Prior to joining First Solar, Mr. Mahrer served as the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Programs for the Solar Electric Power Association (SEPA). He joined SEPA in 2012 and led the organization's efforts in driving utility and solar industry strategies and practices in support of solar energy. His experience also includes serving as Arizona Public Service Company's (APS) Director of Renewable Energy and Resource Portfolio Planning. In his 11 years with APS, he led the company's renewable energy strategy, renewable and customer program resource planning, regulatory interface on many renewable matters and implementation of all renewable programs.
Mr. Mahrer received his MBA from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, a Master of Science from Washington State University and his Bachelor of Science from the University of California, San Diego.
Becky Robinson is the Deputy Director of the Division of Economic and Technical Analysis in the Office of Energy Policy and Innovation at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In this role, she helps lead a multidisciplinary group of FERC staff that evaluates the functioning of market rules and offers recommendations on potential policy reforms for Commission consideration.
Prior to her current role, she was a Technical Advisor to Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur for almost three years, where she advised on technical wholesale market matters generally, and in particular was responsible at various times for matters in PJM, the California ISO, the Western Interconnect, and the Southwest Power Pool. Before joining Commissioner LaFleur’s office in June 2015, Ms. Robinson served for five years as an economist in FERC’s Office of Electricity Policy and Innovation, where, in addition to working on a variety of issues in wholesale market design, she focused on revising Commission rules to facilitate the development of interconnection facilities supporting phased generation resources and clarifying the Commission's policy on merchant transmission. Prior to her time at FERC, she worked as an associate at LECG.
Ms. Robinson received an M.A. in economics from Cambridge University and graduated magna cum laude from Williams College with a double major in mathematics and philosophy.
Louis Ting is the Director of Power Planning and Development for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. He is responsible for the overall Power System regulatory, resource, grid, and strategic planning. Since joined LADWP in 1992 after graduating from UCLA, he had the privilege of career diversifications and increasing responsibilities from Fleet Engineering designing utility-specific vehicles, Water System pipeline design and construction, including trunk line redevelopment projects. He then moved to the electric side of LADWP to manage major projects including renewables generation, hydroelectric, combined-cycle power plants, transmission line, and substation projects.
Melissa is the Director of Policy, Northeast for Cypress Creek Renewables - one of the largest utility and community-scale solar and storage developers in the US. She has over a decade of experience in the renewables market, including extensive government policy, regulatory, and political work, all scales of development experience, and technical expertise. She has experience advocating for and developing solutions on many key topics including ISO wholesale market structures and revenue streams, state RPS structures and REC systems, carbon pricing, compensating distributed clean energy resources based on value, and interconnection processes and standards, as well as experience with siting and property tax issues. She holds a BS from Princeton University.
Jonathan Adelman has been employed by Xcel Energy since 2002 and has worked in a number of areas at the Company including Commercial Trading Operations, Finance, Human Resources and Marketing. Jonathan is currently the Area Vice President for Strategic Resource and Business Planning. In this role, he oversees the Company’s long-term generation strategy and business planning activities for Xcel Energy four operating utilities, which includes facilitating and developing asset and financial plans. Xcel Energy, an electric and gas utility with service territory in eight Western and Midwestern states, serving 3.3 million electricity customers and 1.8 million natural gas customers.
Prior to joining Xcel Energy, Jonathan worked in public accounting. He graduated from Washington and Lee University with a degree in Accounting with special attainments in Commerce and is an inactive Certified Public Accountant.