Austin Energy is one of the largest publicly owned electric utilities in the nation, providing low cost reliable power to more than 490,000 customers and more than 1 million residents. Our mission is to deliver clean, affordable, reliable energy and excellent customer service.

AutoGrid builds software applications that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and IoT technologies to enable a smarter and cleaner distributed energy world. The company's suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has more than 3,500 megawatts of flexible capacity from DERs under contract and its customer list includes National Grid, NextEra Energy, E.ON, Total, Xcel Energy, China Light and Power and over 30 other leading global energy companies around the world.

At CohnReznick Capital, we provide superior investment banking services to the sustainability sector. Since 2008, we have executed more than 125 project and corporate transactions for renewable energy assets valued at over $19 billion in aggregate. As the #1 ranked Renewable Energy Financial Adviser by IJ Global Magazine, we deliver exceptional services for financial institutions, infrastructure funds, strategic participants (IPPs and utilities), and leading global clean energy developers. Our team of experts help our clients break through the dynamic and evolving sustainability sector by simplifying project finance, M&A, capital raising and special situations. Securities are offered through CohnReznick Capital Markets Securities LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. The firm is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is registered as a broker dealer with the SEC.

IBM is a global technology and innovation company headquartered in Armonk, NY. It is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world, with more than 375,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries. Just completing its 22nd year of patent leadership, IBM Research has defined the future of information technology with more than 3,000 researchers in 12 labs located across six continents. Scientists from IBM Research have produced six Nobel Laureates, 10 U.S. National Medals of Technology, five U.S. National Medals of Science, six Turing Awards, 19 inductees in the National Academy of Sciences and 20 inductees into the U.S. National Inventors Hall of Fame. Today, IBM is much more than a "hardware, software, services" company. IBM is now emerging as a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company. Our work and our people can be found in all sorts of interesting places. IBMers are helping transform healthcare, improving the retail shopping experience, rerouting traffic jams and even designing the next generation fan experience in sports stadiums around the world. It's the kind of thing we've been doing for more than 100 years.

Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm focused on providing financial advice in the areas of M&A, capital raising of debt and equity, project finance, tax equity, financial restructuring, recapitalization, bankruptcy and workout situations in the energy sector. Marathon Capital is a four-time recipient of the "Best Renewable Asset M&A Adviser" Award, "Renewable Generating Project Finance Deal of the Year" Award (2016), first-time recipient of the "Best Asset M&A Adviser" (2017) and first-time recipient of the "M&A Adviser of the Year" (2019) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards.

Mintz is a versatile Am Law 100 law firm with 500 attorneys serving clients worldwide. We collaborate across disciplines to deliver exceptional legal strategies that help clients navigate shifting industry challenges. Our attorneys advise business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors on pivotal deals, disputes, and regulatory matters. We work within four core practice areas — Transactional, Intellectual Property, Litigation & Investigations, and Regulatory & Advisory — and serve an array of industries including Energy & Sustainability. Mintz was one of the first law firms to develop a practice focused on energy and sustainability innovation. The firm's Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is the U.S. DOE's primary laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency R&D. NREL advances the science and engineering of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, and renewable power technologies and provides the knowledge to integrate and optimize energy systems. The new Energy Systems Integration Facility at NREL provides an integrated energy system platform for the research community and commercial partners to work with us to develop and evaluate integrated systems approaches.

ThoughtTrace exists to empower people and companies to greater insight and creativity through better access to their most challenging information. We help enterprises review and validate critical information in existing contracts and legal documents. Using artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing, and machine learning, our SaaS platform, ThoughtTrace reads words, sentences, and paragraphs just like a human does, driving better strategy, decisions, and execution. With results in minutes or hours, not weeks or months, advanced analysis and understanding is your edge.