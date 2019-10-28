Partners

Sponsorship
Platinum Sponsor
Redaptive Logo
Redaptive enables large-scale rapid deployment of building efficiency technologies that reduce operational expenses and deliver immediate returns and long-term value across our customers' real estate portfolios. Our Efficiency-as-a-Service solution provides turnkey efficiency upgrades that include materials, installation and maintenance. Customers realize immediate utility bill savings and actual kWh savings are verified through Redaptive's metering and building intelligence platform. Redaptive currently manages a national portfolio of efficiency projects for commercial and industrial customers, including AT&T, Saint-Gobain, Aramark and McKesson, and many other Fortune 500 companies. The company is headquartered In San Francisco, CA. Redaptive investors include CBRE, ENGIE New Ventures, Evergy Ventures, and Linse Capital.
visit website
Reception Sponsor
Shoals Technologies Group Logo
Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions. Shoals has grown exponentially since its founding in 1996, and maintains a diverse portfolio of PV balance of systems products, including, combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnecting combiner boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, PV wire, in-line fuses, racking and PV monitoring solutions. Additional information is available at www.shoals.com.
visit website
Gold Sponsors
Austin Energy Logo
Austin Energy is one of the largest publicly owned electric utilities in the nation, providing low cost reliable power to more than 490,000 customers and more than 1 million residents. Our mission is to deliver clean, affordable, reliable energy and excellent customer service.
visit website
AutoGrid Logo
AutoGrid builds software applications that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and IoT technologies to enable a smarter and cleaner distributed energy world. The company’s suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has more than 3,500 megawatts of flexible capacity from DERs under contract and its customer list includes National Grid, NextEra Energy, E.ON, Total, Xcel Energy, China Light and Power and over 30 other leading global energy companies around the world.
visit website
CohnReznick Capital Logo
At CohnReznick Capital, we provide superior investment banking services to the sustainability sector. Since 2008, we have executed more than 125 project and corporate transactions for renewable energy assets valued at over $19 billion in aggregate. As the #1 ranked Renewable Energy Financial Adviser by IJ Global Magazine, we deliver exceptional services for financial institutions, infrastructure funds, strategic participants (IPPs and utilities), and leading global clean energy developers. Our team of experts help our clients break through the dynamic and evolving sustainability sector by simplifying project finance, M&A, capital raising and special situations. Securities are offered through CohnReznick Capital Markets Securities LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. The firm is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is registered as a broker dealer with the SEC.
visit website
IBM Logo
IBM is a global technology and innovation company headquartered in Armonk, NY. It is the largest technology and consulting employer in the world, with more than 375,000 employees serving clients in 170 countries. Just completing its 22nd year of patent leadership, IBM Research has defined the future of information technology with more than 3,000 researchers in 12 labs located across six continents. Scientists from IBM Research have produced six Nobel Laureates, 10 U.S. National Medals of Technology, five U.S. National Medals of Science, six Turing Awards, 19 inductees in the National Academy of Sciences and 20 inductees into the U.S. National Inventors Hall of Fame. Today, IBM is much more than a “hardware, software, services” company. IBM is now emerging as a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company. Our work and our people can be found in all sorts of interesting places. IBMers are helping transform healthcare, improving the retail shopping experience, rerouting traffic jams and even designing the next generation fan experience in sports stadiums around the world. It's the kind of thing we've been doing for more than 100 years.
visit website
Marathon Capital Logo
Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm focused on providing financial advice in the areas of M&A, capital raising of debt and equity, project finance, tax equity, financial restructuring, recapitalization, bankruptcy and workout situations in the energy sector. Marathon Capital is a four-time recipient of the "Best Renewable Asset M&A Adviser" Award, "Renewable Generating Project Finance Deal of the Year" Award (2016), first-time recipient of the "Best Asset M&A Adviser" (2017) and first-time recipient of the "M&A Adviser of the Year" (2019) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards.
visit website
Mintz Levin Logo
Mintz is a versatile Am Law 100 law firm with 500 attorneys serving clients worldwide. We collaborate across disciplines to deliver exceptional legal strategies that help clients navigate shifting industry challenges. Our attorneys advise business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors on pivotal deals, disputes, and regulatory matters. We work within four core practice areas — Transactional, Intellectual Property, Litigation & Investigations, and Regulatory & Advisory — and serve an array of industries including Energy & Sustainability. Mintz was one of the first law firms to develop a practice focused on energy and sustainability innovation. The firm’s Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006.
visit website
NREL Logo
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is the U.S. DOE’s primary laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency R&D. NREL advances the science and engineering of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, and renewable power technologies and provides the knowledge to integrate and optimize energy systems. The new Energy Systems Integration Facility at NREL provides an integrated energy system platform for the research community and commercial partners to work with us to develop and evaluate integrated systems approaches.
visit website
ThoughTrace Logo
ThoughtTrace exists to empower people and companies to greater insight and creativity through better access to their most challenging information. We help enterprises review and validate critical information in existing contracts and legal documents. Using artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing, and machine learning, our SaaS platform, ThoughtTrace reads words, sentences, and paragraphs just like a human does, driving better strategy, decisions, and execution. With results in minutes or hours, not weeks or months, advanced analysis and understanding is your edge.
visit website
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Logo
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has built a multidisciplinary team of seasoned attorneys with extensive experience developing and financing major energy and infrastructure projects around the world. We bring to each of our assignments a commercial-minded understanding of the needs of different project participants, and we craft solutions that balance and align conflicting interests in order to get projects financed and built.
visit website
Silver Sponsors
M Bar C Construction Logo
M Bar C Construction is proud to be the industry leader in the design and construction of solar carports, ground mounts, and shade structures. We have built over 400 MW of solar structures across the United States, averaging 5 million sq. feet of steel structures built and installed per year. Serving the increasing demands of commercial, government, and industrial customers with services including fabric, steel, and solar shade structures, and renewable energy. Together we can build a better future today.
visit website
Swinerton Renewable Energy Logo
Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE) offers engineering, procurement, construction, and SOLV® services for solar photovoltaic plants throughout North America to a diverse range of clients. Over 130 years of building landmark projects, Swinerton has forged a reputation for unsurpassed safety, workmanship, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction. Today, our team takes pride in building cost-effective solar systems that will generate reliable, clean power for many years to come. SRE has delivered over 4 GW solar projects and our SOLV team manages over 4.5 GW of PV plants. Learn more about Swinerton Renewable Energy at swinertonrenewable.com.
visit website
Supporting Organizations
ACORE Logo
The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is a national nonprofit organization that unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. Founded in 2001, ACORE is the focal point for collaborative advocacy across the renewable energy sector, supported by hundreds of members spanning renewable energy technologies and constituencies. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.
visit website
Advanced Energy Economy Logo
Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) is a national association of business leaders who are making the global energy system more secure, clean, and affordable. AEE engages in policy advocacy at the federal, state, and regulatory levels. Our mission is transforming public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy companies. AEE recently introduced PowerSuite, a robust set of tools to search, track, and collaborate on energy legislation and utility regulatory proceedings from across the country with one, easy-to-use interface. Learn more at www.aee.net
visit website
CleanTECH San Diego Logo
Cleantech San Diego is a nonprofit member organization that positions the greater San Diego region as a global leader in the cleantech economy. The organization achieves this by fostering collaborations across the private-public-academic landscape, leading advocacy efforts to promote cleantech priorities, and encouraging investment in the San Diego region. Cleantech San Diego’s membership includes more than 100 local businesses, universities, governments, and nonprofits committed to advancing sustainable solutions for the benefit of the economy and the environment.
visit website
German American Chamber of Commerce - CA Logo
The German American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC) acts as a link between German and American companies and organizations. The GACC is the first point of contact for German companies interested in doing business in the U.S., particularly on the West Coast, providing assistance through a variety of services. The Chamber connects German decision-makers with their U.S. counterparts and its goal is to bring German and American companies together, and thus, foster, strengthen and advance bilateral trade between Germany and the U.S.
visit website
Peak Load Management Alliance Logo
Peak Load Management Alliance was founded in 1999 as the voice of demand response practitioners. It is a community of experts and practitioners dedicated to promote inclusiveness in the design, delivery, technology, and management of solutions addressing energy and natural resource integration. . PLMA members share expertise to educate each other and explore innovative approaches to demand response programs, price and rate response, regional regulatory issues, and technologies as the energy markets evolve. PLMA has grown to over 110 electric utility and allied organization members in 2016, an increase of almost 300% within four years.
visit website
Rocky Mountain Institute Logo
Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI)—an independent nonprofit founded in 1982—transforms global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future. It engages businesses, communities, institutions, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the adoption of market-based solutions that cost-effectively shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.
visit website
Texas Solar Energy Society Logo
Promoting clean, safe, locally harvested solar energy for every Texan.
visit website
WRISE Logo
WRISE was founded in 2005 and works to promote the education, professional development, and advancement of women to achieve a strong diversified workforce and support a robust renewable energy economy. Since that time, WRISE has grown to an organization with local chapters in the US and Canada; national programming that includes activities at renewable trade shows across the country, the Leadership Forum, Take Charge Workshops, mentoring, professional development and webinar series; and a growing grassroots network of more than 6,500 women and men.
visit website
Media Partner
CaliforniaCarbon.info Logo
CaliforniaCarbon.info is an online information and intelligence platform that provides news, analysis, data, models, and forecasts for the environmental commodities traded in California's cap-and-trade market. It integrates cutting-edge IT devices with robust analytical frameworks to keep its clients and subscribers ahead of the game.
visit website
Brought to you by
Greentech Media Logo
Greentech Media delivers business-to- business news, analysis and events at the forefront of the global energy transformation. Our coverage area extends across the clean energy industry with a focus on solar power and the electric utility market’s evolution. Greentech Media’s industry-leading coverage is provided by a team of analysts from our market intelligence arm, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, as well as our world-class journalists and global network of expert contributors.
visit website