Mr. Stuebe has co-lead the development of a 2.5 GW development portfolio of solar projects with Ecoplexus and managed the successful completion of 60 solar projects for utilities, municipalities, and commercial enterprises. Mr. Stuebe has over 20 years of business experience in corporate finance and general management. Prior to founding Ecoplexus, Mr. Stuebe started and grew a consumer products company, Blue Marlin Corp., to over $25 million in sales. He also formerly worked at Kidder, Peabody in investment banking and Trammell Crow Company in real estate development. Mr. Stuebe is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds a BS in Finance from the University of Minnesota.
Ernest J. Moniz is the CEO of Energy Futures Initiative and EJM Associates. He served as the thirteenth United States Secretary of Energy from 2013 to January 2017. In that role, he advanced energy technology innovation, nuclear security and strategic stability, cutting-edge capabilities for the American scientific research community, and environmental stewardship. He also strengthened the Department of Energy’s (DOE) strategic partnerships with its seventeen national laboratories to produce science based policy proposals that attracted strong bipartisan support.
A key architect of the Paris Agreement on climate change and Mission Innovation at COP 21, Professor Moniz championed international initiatives that placed energy, science, and technological innovation at the center of the global response to the climate crisis. He also negotiated the historic Iran nuclear agreement alongside Secretary of State John Kerry. Today Professor Moniz also serves as CEO of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit organization that has advanced innovative solutions for securing nuclear materials, building international cooperation for nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, preventing the spread of disease, and reducing radiological threats.
Professor Moniz was the Founding Director of the MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) and Director of the Laboratory for Energy and the Environment. He received a Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in physics from Boston College, a doctorate in theoretical physics from Stanford University, and has received multiple honorary doctorates.
Mari McClure is the CEO and President of GMP, after spending a decade leading transformational work by building strong teams with her knack for balancing skills, personalities and motivating employees to deliver great results for customers. McClure has held multiple leadership positions at GMP including information technology, regulatory, legal, fleet, facilities, control center, workforce development and labor relations. She joined GMP in 2010 after working in corporate law at Downs Rachlin Martin in Burlington. McClure was an NCAA Division I basketball player at the University of Buffalo, where she was captain of the team for two seasons and earned her undergraduate and law degrees. She lives in Jericho and has two sons.
Reiko Kerr is LADWP’s Senior Assistant General Manager of Power System. She manages all aspects of the Power System’s critical engineering and planning functions. She is responsible for Power System’s strategic planning, resource acquisition, system planning, regulatory compliance, power plant projects, external generation, and major projects, as well as modernization of all electrical distribution and transmission facilities to ensure the long-term reliability of the power system to meet customer expectations.
In addition to maintaining system reliability, Ms. Kerr is responsible for developing strategies to transition toward a sustainable energy future, improving public accountability, and developing the next generation workforce.
Prior to joining LADWP in 2016, Ms. Kerr served in various capacities for another Southern California Publicly Owned Utility, including the Assistant General Manager for Power Resources, Assistant General Manager/Chief Financial Officer, Energy Risk Manager, and Finance/Rates Manager.
Ms. Kerr is a Certified Public Accountant and an experienced utility professional, with over 25 years in the financial and utility utilities industries, with a strong leadership background in both the technical and financial aspects of water and power utilities.
Badar Khan is the President of National Grid US. He is focused on driving the company’s vision of exceeding customer expectations and making the energy systems of tomorrow possible. He leads National Grid’s core, regulated business operations, serving 20 million people across Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.
Badar has a passion for learning and creating empowered organizations, inspiring leaders and employees to be the best versions of themselves, unlocking their fullest potential and enabling significant commercial success.
Badar has extensive experience spanning retail power, gas and energy-related services, renewable energy, wholesale energy trading, power generation and oil & gas exploration and production. Badar is a forward-thinking leader with a track record of leveraging technology to transform the way homes and businesses engage with and use energy.
Previously, Badar served as President of National Grid Ventures, where he was responsible for a growing global portfolio of energy projects, technologies, and partnerships that will help accelerate the development of a clean energy future. These included a portfolio of subsea electric interconnectors connecting the UK to low-cost renewable energy in Europe, an onshore wind & solar renewable energy developer in the US Midwest, competitive electricity transmission infrastructure connecting onshore and offshore renewables in the US Northeast, and partnerships with distributed energy companies in the US.
Prior to that, Badar worked at Centrica plc for 14 years in the UK and USA, including four years as CEO of Direct Energy, the North American subsidiary.
He holds an engineering degree from Brunel University London, and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Badar has served on the Leadership Council of the Advanced Energy Economy, an association of businesses working to make energy more secure, clean and affordable. He also previously served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Houston Partnership, the University of Houston Energy Advisory Board and on the executive council of TechNet, a group of leading technology CEOs advocating for the innovation economy.
Emilie Nelson leads the System Planning, Information Technology and Market Structures organizations of the NYISO with a focus on proactively addressing the evolving challenges of the industry. Ms. Nelson joined the NYISO in 2004 and most recently served as Vice President, Market Operations with a focus on the capacity market, energy market, and demand response areas. She has 20 years of experience in the power industry and worked for several years in power generation. She earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from Pace University.
Craig Glazer, vice president – Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection. In this capacity, Mr. Glazer coordinates all of PJM’s regulatory and legislative policies before Congress, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions, the United States Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Mr. Glazer also serves on the Board of PJM Settlement which undertakes all of the settlement functions of the PJM marketplace.
Prior to joining PJM, Mr. Glazer served as Commissioner and Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Mr. Glazer oversaw Ohio’s move toward deregulation of its telephone, natural gas, transportation and electric industries. He also chaired the state’s Siting Board and served as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet.
Mr. Glazer remains extremely active on national electricity issues. He frequently testified before Congress and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on development of Regional Transmission Organizations and the needs of the marketplace. Mr. Glazer served as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, Chairman of its International Relations Committee and a member of its Electricity and Energy Resources Committees. He also chaired the National Council on Competition in the Electric Industry, an interagency collaborative which brought together FERC, the state PUCs, the US Department of Energy, the US EPA and the National Council of State Legislatures.
He also has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Midwest Institute, a bipartisan research arm of the Northeast and Midwest region’s Congressional delegations. and as a member of the Advisory Councils of the Electric Power Research Institute and the Gas Research Institute.
Mr. Glazer is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Vanderbilt University School of Law.
Katie Heath is the Vice President of Strategic Development for sPower. She leads the teams responsible for long term customer strategy, identification of new market opportunities, creation of new solar, wind and energy storage projects across the US, and the land acquisition team. Prior to joining sPower, Katie was the VP of Business Development for Heelstone Energy where she was responsible for the origination of M&A opportunities and the creation of a greenfield development initiative. Katie began her career in renewables as tax equity counsel in the renewable practice group of Blanco Tackabery & Matamoros in North Carolina, where she represented developers in the financing of over 1 GW of solar projects with over $1 billion in federal and state tax equity capital.