ThoughtTrace exists to empower people and companies to greater insight and creativity through better access to their most challenging information. We help enterprises review and validate critical information in existing contracts and legal documents. Using artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing, and machine learning, our SaaS platform, ThoughtTrace reads words, sentences, and paragraphs just like a human does, driving better strategy, decisions, and execution. With results in minutes or hours, not weeks or months, advanced analysis and understanding is your edge.