We will break down the key themes for the day and offer visibility into the types of organizations joining us (and the key takeaways they are hoping to get from these sessions) by asking a number of polling questions. #showall
The Vice Chairman of WoodMac’s Energy Transition and Power & Renewables Practice will offer a macro view on key trends and issues that will shape the next decade of the power business. #showall
An energy major senior executive will break down the advanced technologies and strategies behind their carbon neutrality goals. This conversation will offer a unique opportunity to understand how oil & gas E&Ps and traditional energy players are putting clean energy at the center of their plans for growth. #showall
How will changing load profiles and demand patterns affect project returns for generators, including solar, wind and storage? How long will it take for load curves to return to pre-COVID-19 levels? And what will happen to these assets in the meantime? We will join key asset owners to discuss these and other fundamental questions. #showall
Reiko Kerr, Senior Assistant General Manager, Power System Engineering, Planning & Technical Services, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
Leading energy stakeholders will join us to shed light on how the virus outbreak and the 2020 economic downturn will translate into key opportunities to accelerate the transition into a decarbonized system in the U.S., as well as the potential setbacks. #showall
Mari McClure, Chief Executive Officer, Green Mountain Power
Steve Chriss, Director, Energy Services, Walmart
Jeff Myrom, Director of Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Customer Products, Consumers Energy