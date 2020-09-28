President, National Grid

Badar Khan is the President of National Grid US. He is focused on driving the company’s vision of exceeding customer expectations and making the energy systems of tomorrow possible. He leads National Grid’s core, regulated business operations, serving 20 million people across Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Badar has a passion for learning and creating empowered organizations, inspiring leaders and employees to be the best versions of themselves, unlocking their fullest potential and enabling significant commercial success.

Badar has extensive experience spanning retail power, gas and energy-related services, renewable energy, wholesale energy trading, power generation and oil & gas exploration and production. Badar is a forward-thinking leader with a track record of leveraging technology to transform the way homes and businesses engage with and use energy.

Previously, Badar served as President of National Grid Ventures, where he was responsible for a growing global portfolio of energy projects, technologies, and partnerships that will help accelerate the development of a clean energy future. These included a portfolio of subsea electric interconnectors connecting the UK to low-cost renewable energy in Europe, an onshore wind & solar renewable energy developer in the US Midwest, competitive electricity transmission infrastructure connecting onshore and offshore renewables in the US Northeast, and partnerships with distributed energy companies in the US.

Prior to that, Badar worked at Centrica plc for 14 years in the UK and USA, including four years as CEO of Direct Energy, the North American subsidiary.

He holds an engineering degree from Brunel University London, and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Badar has served on the Leadership Council of the Advanced Energy Economy, an association of businesses working to make energy more secure, clean and affordable. He also previously served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Houston Partnership, the University of Houston Energy Advisory Board and on the executive council of TechNet, a group of leading technology CEOs advocating for the innovation economy.