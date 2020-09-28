After three successful consecutive editions in Austin, GTM’s Power & Renewables Summit returns for a fully virtual conference with exclusive research presentations from WoodMac’s leading energy transition research practice and industry-led panel discussions focused on the path forward for a renewables-dominated energy system.

Speakers

Mari McClure
Chief Executive Officer, Green Mountain Power

Mari McClure is the CEO and President of GMP, after spending a decade leading transformational work by building strong teams with her knack for balancing skills, personalities and motivating employees to deliver great results for customers. McClure has held multiple leadership positions at GMP including information technology, regulatory, legal, fleet, facilities, control center, workforce development and labor relations. She joined GMP in 2010 after working in corporate law at Downs Rachlin Martin in Burlington. McClure was an NCAA Division I basketball player at the University of Buffalo, where she was captain of the team for two seasons and earned her undergraduate and law degrees. She lives in Jericho and has two sons.

Badar Khan
President, National Grid

Badar Khan is the President of National Grid US. He is focused on driving the company’s vision of exceeding customer expectations and making the energy systems of tomorrow possible. He leads National Grid’s core, regulated business operations, serving 20 million people across Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island.

Badar has a passion for learning and creating empowered organizations, inspiring leaders and employees to be the best versions of themselves, unlocking their fullest potential and enabling significant commercial success.

Badar has extensive experience spanning retail power, gas and energy-related services, renewable energy, wholesale energy trading, power generation and oil & gas exploration and production. Badar is a forward-thinking leader with a track record of leveraging technology to transform the way homes and businesses engage with and use energy.

Previously, Badar served as President of National Grid Ventures, where he was responsible for a growing global portfolio of energy projects, technologies, and partnerships that will help accelerate the development of a clean energy future. These included a portfolio of subsea electric interconnectors connecting the UK to low-cost renewable energy in Europe, an onshore wind & solar renewable energy developer in the US Midwest, competitive electricity transmission infrastructure connecting onshore and offshore renewables in the US Northeast, and partnerships with distributed energy companies in the US.

Prior to that, Badar worked at Centrica plc for 14 years in the UK and USA, including four years as CEO of Direct Energy, the North American subsidiary.  

He holds an engineering degree from Brunel University London, and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Badar has served on the Leadership Council of the Advanced Energy Economy, an association of businesses working to make energy more secure, clean and affordable. He also previously served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Houston Partnership, the University of Houston Energy Advisory Board and on the executive council of TechNet, a group of leading technology CEOs advocating for the innovation economy.

Reiko Kerr
Senior Assistant General Manager, Power System Engineering, Planning & Technical Services, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

Reiko Kerr is LADWP’s Senior Assistant General Manager of Power System. She manages all aspects of the Power System’s critical engineering and planning functions. She is responsible for Power System’s strategic planning, resource acquisition, system planning, regulatory compliance, power plant projects, external generation, and major projects, as well as modernization of all electrical distribution and transmission facilities to ensure the long-term reliability of the power system to meet customer expectations.
In addition to maintaining system reliability, Ms. Kerr is responsible for developing strategies to transition toward a sustainable energy future, improving public accountability, and developing the next generation workforce.


Prior to joining LADWP in 2016, Ms. Kerr served in various capacities for another Southern California Publicly Owned Utility, including the Assistant General Manager for Power Resources, Assistant General Manager/Chief Financial Officer, Energy Risk Manager, and Finance/Rates Manager.


Ms. Kerr is a Certified Public Accountant and an experienced utility professional, with over 25 years in the financial and utility utilities industries, with a strong leadership background in both the technical and financial aspects of water and power utilities.

Emilie Nelson
Executive Vice President, NYISO

Emilie Nelson leads the System Planning, Information Technology and Market Structures organizations of the NYISO with a focus on proactively addressing the evolving challenges of the industry. Ms. Nelson joined the NYISO in 2004 and most recently served as Vice President, Market Operations with a focus on the capacity market, energy market, and demand response areas. She has 20 years of experience in the power industry and worked for several years in power generation. She earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from Pace University.

Ernest J. Moniz
CEO & Founder, Energy Futures Initiative (13th U.S. Secretary of Energy)

Ernest J. Moniz is the CEO of Energy Futures Initiative and EJM Associates. He served as the thirteenth United States Secretary of Energy from 2013 to January 2017. In that role, he advanced energy technology innovation, nuclear security and strategic stability, cutting-edge capabilities for the American scientific research community, and environmental stewardship. He also strengthened the Department of Energy’s (DOE) strategic partnerships with its seventeen national laboratories to produce science based policy proposals that attracted strong bipartisan support. 

A key architect of the Paris Agreement on climate change and Mission Innovation at COP 21, Professor Moniz championed international initiatives that placed energy, science, and technological innovation at the center of the global response to the climate crisis. He also negotiated the historic Iran nuclear agreement alongside Secretary of State John Kerry. Today Professor Moniz also serves as CEO of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a non-profit organization that has advanced innovative solutions for securing nuclear materials, building international cooperation for nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, preventing the spread of disease, and reducing radiological threats. 

Professor Moniz was the Founding Director of the MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) and Director of the Laboratory for Energy and the Environment. He received a Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in physics from Boston College, a doctorate in theoretical physics from Stanford University, and has received multiple honorary doctorates.

Katie Heath
Vice President of Strategic Development, sPower

Katie Heath is the Vice President of Strategic Development for sPower. She leads the teams responsible for long term customer strategy, identification of new market opportunities, creation of new solar, wind and energy storage projects across the US, and the land acquisition team. Prior to joining sPower, Katie was the VP of Business Development for Heelstone Energy where she was responsible for the origination of M&A opportunities and the creation of a greenfield development initiative. Katie began her career in renewables as tax equity counsel in the renewable practice group of Blanco Tackabery & Matamoros in North Carolina, where she represented developers in the financing of over 1 GW of solar projects with over $1 billion in federal and state tax equity capital.

Kelly Snyder
Associate Director Origination, East Region, EDP Renewables
Jeffrey Stokes
Senior Director Power Generation, PSEG

2019 Speakers Included

Kim Oster
Interim Chief Strategy Officer, Cypress Creek Renewables

Kim is a founding partner of Point Reyes Energy Partners and the former regional head and Vice President at First Solar. She has over 30 years of experience in the power sector having successfully developed and financed over $4.5 billion of power projects. Kim spent over a decade at AES where she successfully led the development and financing of over 600MW of power projects and transacted several M&A transactions. Kim graduated from Williams College and Yale School of Management with an MBA and the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies with an MES.

RJ Johnson
Vice President of Origination, NextEra Energy Resources

RJ Johnson is the Vice President of Origination for NextEra Energy Resources. RJ and his team are responsible for market development, customer engagement and contracting of wind, solar and storage facilities in North America. Previously, RJ was a founding member of the NextEra Energy Storage team, and was responsible for commercial development of wholesale and distributed energy storage systems.  RJ began his career at NextEra Energy as a wind developer leading cross-functional teams to develop facilities in California, the Pacific Northwest, Texas and the Mid-West. Prior to joining NextEra Energy Resources, RJ served as a Captain in the U.S. Army where he had roles as a Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, Adjutant and Assistant Operations Officer in the 4th Infantry Division. 

RJ holds a degree in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Valerie Hannah
Chief Operating Officer, TerraForm Power

Valerie Hannah is the Chief Operating Officer of TerraForm Power and is responsible for all operations, power marketing and regulatory affairs of the company. She also oversees human resources and information technology.

Ms. Hannah brings deep operating expertise to her role having held a number of leadership positions at Brookfield Renewable, where she helped the company achieve a track record of driving value through growth initiatives, increasing cash flows and mitigating risks. Prior to her current role, Ms. Hannah served as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Integrations at Brookfield Renewable with a focus on TerraForm Power. She also served as the Chief Financial Officer, North America at Brookfield Renewable where she was responsible for all capital markets activities including accounting, financial reporting, treasury, and taxation in North America.
Ms. Hannah holds a Graduate Diploma from McGill University (Quebec, Canada) and is a Chartered Accountant.

Spencer G. Hanes, Jr
Managing Director, Renewables Policy, Duke Energy
Laurie Mazer
Principal, Mazer Consulting

Laurie has over 15 years of  hands-on wind and solar energy development experience. She most recently lead the North American development team for Lightsource BP.  A 2018  Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) honoree for Project Development, she has built and lead numerous team and has expertise in all aspects of successful energy project development including real estate, interconnection, feasibility analysis, environmental and permitting issues, and contract negotiation. She lead the east coast distributed generation development team for SunEdison and before that was a project developer for numerous wind energy companies.

Michael Wheeler
Principal, Corporate Strategy, Equinor

Michael Wheeler is a Principal Strategist at Equinor (formerly Statoil) in Houston, Texas. With over a decade of industry experience, he has held both technical and commercial positions linked to assets in oil, gas, and renewables. Michael holds a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at Austin as well as an MBA from Rice University. In his current role as a member of Equinor’s Corporate Strategy & Innovation organization, Michael manages strategic initiatives across various value chains, further positioning Equinor during the ongoing energy transition.

Mia Adams
Senior Manager, Market Strategy, MISO

Mia collaborates with internal and external stakeholder groups to synthesize market insights and guide the prioritization of investments for the development of new market products. MISO’s markets clear more than $37 billion dollars in energy transactions annually. With an evolving fleet, market strategy focuses on what new products are needed to continue to drive non-discriminatory market efficiency and price transparency, aligned with grid reliability, and also send appropriate price signals to guide investment decisions. Prior to MISO, Mia worked at 3M in Corporate Strategy and in Global Sustainability in Corporate R&D on innovating new products to address major world challenges like climate change and water scarcity. Earlier experiences were gained at Gamesa in wind farm development and in management consulting for market strategy for clean tech and renewable energy clients. Mia has a Masters in Sustainability and Environmental Management from Harvard University, an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a B.A. in Communications and Swedish from North Park University.

Craig Glazer
Vice President, Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection

Craig Glazer, vice president – Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection. In this capacity, Mr. Glazer coordinates all of PJM’s regulatory and legislative policies before Congress, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commissions, the United States Department of Energy and other federal agencies. Mr. Glazer also serves on the Board of PJM Settlement which undertakes all of the settlement functions of the PJM marketplace.

Prior to joining PJM, Mr. Glazer served as Commissioner and Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Mr. Glazer oversaw Ohio’s move toward deregulation of its telephone, natural gas, transportation and electric industries. He also chaired the state’s Siting Board and served as a member of the Governor’s Cabinet.

Mr. Glazer remains extremely active on national electricity issues. He frequently testified before Congress and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on development of Regional Transmission Organizations and the needs of the marketplace. Mr. Glazer served as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, Chairman of its International Relations Committee and a member of its Electricity and Energy Resources Committees. He also chaired the National Council on Competition in the Electric Industry, an interagency collaborative which brought together FERC, the state PUCs, the US Department of Energy, the US EPA and the National Council of State Legislatures.

He also has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Midwest Institute, a bipartisan research arm of the Northeast and Midwest region’s Congressional delegations. and as a member of the Advisory Councils of the Electric Power Research Institute and the Gas Research Institute.

Mr. Glazer is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Vanderbilt University School of Law.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 61 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region’s transmission grid, which includes 62,556 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. Visit PJM at [url=http://www.pjm.com]http://www.pjm.com[/url].

Agenda Themes
  • Decarbonization in a Post-COVID-19 World​
  • What the Future Holds for the U.S. Energy Mix
  • Building the Net-Zero Utility
  • Investing in the Next Wave of Decarbonization
  • Long-Term Renewable Development Outlook
