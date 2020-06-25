Unpacking PJM’s Extended Minimum Offer Price Rule

In this webinar, Wood Mackenzie research analysts will present key findings from their analysis of PJM’s extended Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR), with a focus on its impact on capacity price forecasting and clearing technologies.

Leveraging Wood Mackenzie’s proprietary capacity market model customized to PJM’s market rules, analysts will compare long-term capacity price projections under the previous and new MOPR and discuss risk factors behind these projections. After exploring the key motivations behind the extended MOPR, analysts will dive deep into the forecasted market outcomes, the technologies mostly likely to be affected by the new rule, and strategies to minimize those impacts.