Strategies in Climate Risk Mitigation: Keeping the Power On with Advanced Solar Software

Extreme weather-related losses are threatening the viability of insurer’s books and investment portfolios. While power generation is among the top 10 worst performing insurance business lines, catastrophic risk profiles within this sector are not created equally. On the one hand, conventional power plants intensify climate change and extreme weather events; on the other, solar power and other renewable energy assets deescalate climate risks.

