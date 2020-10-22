Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
Taking Stock of Job Losses in Clean Energy Listen
Keep Calm and Close Clean Energy Deals
Exxon Is Losing the Energy Transition
The Interchange
Amazon, Generac and Calibrant: Making Sense of Recent Distributed Energy Activity Listen
Will California’s Ban on Gas Cars Boost America’s Flat EV Market?
The Cleantech SPAC Attack
webinar:

Strategies in Climate Risk Mitigation: Keeping the Power On with Advanced Solar Software

Extreme weather-related losses are threatening the viability of insurer’s books and investment portfolios. While power generation is among the top 10 worst performing insurance business lines, catastrophic risk profiles within this sector are not created equally. On the one hand, conventional power plants intensify climate change and extreme weather events; on the other, solar power and other renewable energy assets deescalate climate risks.

Join this GTM webinar to hear experts Michael Kolodner from Marsh, Alex Roedel from Nextracker, and Cherif Kedir from RETC discuss climate threats to utility scale solar and how advanced software technologies may offer mitigation opportunities for underwriters and solar developers.