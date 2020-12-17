Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
How a ‘Climate Emergency’ Could Harness Wartime Powers for the Energy Transition Listen
There's a Dirty Secret Behind Many Utility Climate Pledges
Biden Works to Reverse Trump’s Climate Destruction
The Interchange
All Finance Is ‘Climate Finance’ Listen
What Could Dethrone Solar in Residential Energy?
COVID-19 Gave Us a Glimpse of the Future Grid
Solar & Wind Land Management for the Digital Age with AI Contract Analytics

Whether you’re dealing with 200+ landowners for a single wind project, or one host for a solar DG project, managing an overwhelming amount of site control agreements and lease options across multiple sites is extremely time consuming with various moving parts. AI contract analytics software for wind and solar agreements saves critical time managing site control documents, leases, and other documents.

Learn how developers, owners, operators, and investors are deploying AI-powered contract intelligence to level up land management for the digital age, meeting the challenges of increased asset volume and document complexity. Speakers will discuss and demonstrate opportunities to improve efficiency in a variety of use cases, including:

  • Assignment, financing and termination rights
  • Rapid M&A due diligence
  • Identifying outlier clauses
  • Obligation management and compliance
  • Easements necessary for wind and solar farm access