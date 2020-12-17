Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Biden Works to Reverse Trump’s Climate Destruction Listen
Why Local Solar + Storage Is a Pillar of the Net-Zero Grid
Watt It Takes: BlocPower CEO Donnel Baird Wants to Electrify Buildings for Everyone
The Interchange
View All
What Could Dethrone Solar in Residential Energy? Listen
COVID-19 Gave Us a Glimpse of the Future Grid
Deep Decarbonization: Infinity War
webinar:

Scenario Analysis: An Accelerated Energy Transition

register now

A 1.5-degrees pathway requires the world to peak carbon emissions immediately and reach net zero by 2050. With the US re-joining the Paris agreement, the probability to achieve these goals has improved. But let’s not undermine the challenge because the energy sector alone cannot deliver it.

In this webinar, Wood Mackenzie analysts will walk through its latest Accelerated Energy Transition scenarios and provide an interpretation of what it would take to reach a 1.5-degrees pathway.

Join us in this conversation to find out:

• Why Wood Mackenzie believes a net-zero emissions world is unlikely without restoring nature and biodiversity
• The role of clean hydrogen, CCUS and nature-based carbon removal technologies, and implications for energy commodities
• The dawn of new industries and business models