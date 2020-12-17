Scenario Analysis: An Accelerated Energy Transition

A 1.5-degrees pathway requires the world to peak carbon emissions immediately and reach net zero by 2050. With the US re-joining the Paris agreement, the probability to achieve these goals has improved. But let’s not undermine the challenge because the energy sector alone cannot deliver it.

In this webinar, Wood Mackenzie analysts will walk through its latest Accelerated Energy Transition scenarios and provide an interpretation of what it would take to reach a 1.5-degrees pathway.

Join us in this conversation to find out:

• Why Wood Mackenzie believes a net-zero emissions world is unlikely without restoring nature and biodiversity

• The role of clean hydrogen, CCUS and nature-based carbon removal technologies, and implications for energy commodities

• The dawn of new industries and business models