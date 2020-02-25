Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Microsoft's Carbon-Negative Gambit Listen
BlackRock CEO Says Climate Is Reshaping Finance. What Does That Mean?
Australia's Hellish Start to 2020: The Impact of Bushfires on the Grid and Politics of Oz
The Interchange
View All
Could Green Hydrogen Become the 'New Oil'? Listen
Proof the Energy Future Is Here
Making 100% Clean Energy Goals a Reality
webinar:

Merchant Storage Projects – Balancing Bidding Strategy with Storage Health

register now

Energy storage deployments are growing at breakneck speed, with a 93% year over year increase in megawatt-hours deployed as of Q3 2019 and a forecasted 8x increase in market value by 2024. While growth is consistent across all sectors, the utility scale segment is expected to be the largest in capacity and dollar value over the next five years.

With wholesale markets opening as a result of FERC Order 841, many projects are now looking to capture significant portions of their revenue through bidding and dispatching into capacity, energy, and ancillary service markets. Maximizing revenue in these wholesale markets relies on continuously managing the tradeoff between earning revenue in the near term and managing capacity degradation over the life of the project.

In this webinar, DNV GL will utilize illustrative case studies to demonstrate how operational decisions impact project revenue and lifetime project costs by addressing the following questions:

  • How should storage systems be sized to target different geographies and merchant markets?
  • What impact does discharge duration have on revenue?
  • What should be considered when deciding between battery chemistries?
  • How important is thermal management for system operations and lifetime?
  • When should systems be exclusively charged from renewable energy?
  • What are the optimal strategies for negotiating warranty and capacity maintenance contracts?
  • How does dispatch strategy impact all the above?


The intended audience for this webinar includes:

  • Storage developers
  • Storage manufacturers
  • Investors and lenders
  • EPCs
  • Policymakers and regulators
  • Grid operators