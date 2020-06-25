Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
The Economic Case for Electrifying Everything Listen
The Era of ‘Super-Hybrid’ Renewables for Oil Majors?
Watt It Takes: Opower’s Dan Yates on the Origins of Behavioral Efficiency
The 'Climatetech' Hype Cycle: Buy, Sell or Hold? Listen
The Summer of Battery Storage
How Cleantech Venture Capital Is Faring in a Pandemic
Leveraging AI to Forecast and Optimize FTM Storage

Integrating storage into your projects can be challenging for many developers. However, with artificial intelligence, you can accurately forecast and optimize front-of-the-meter (FTM) storage on the grid for the wholesale market. Stem provides intelligent energy storage systems that maximize value for FTM projects by delivering advanced solutions for large-scale energy storage projects, including storage paired with renewables and standalone projects.

In this webinar, we will speak to an audience of FTM project developers, lead asset professionals, independent power producers, load serving entities, and more on “future-proofing” revenue streams and unlocking opportunities for FTM storage as energy markets evolve.

Join us as Stem’s FTM market experts discuss: 

  • The current market of front-of-meter energy storage systems
  • How artificial intelligence enables success and why it matters for front-of-meter projects
  • Real-time installations that leverage artificial intelligence to forecast & optimize storage
  • How to select the optimal product for front-of-meter applications