Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
Listeners Choose the Top Energy Storylines of 2020 Listen
Inside Google's Quest for 24/7 Clean Energy at Data Centers
Revisiting Pandemic Predictions for Energy
The Interchange
The Virtuous Climate Tech Cycle of 2020 Listen
The Bumpy Road to a Hydrogen Economy
Decoding the New Energy Customer
Lessons Learned From COVID-19: How 5 Different Solar Markets Adapted to Remote Sales

As COVID-19 swept across the world, solar developers were forced to re-imagine their business processes for this new reality. And while the virus has been felt worldwide, the solar industry’s responses have been diverse across different countries and regions. 

Globally, solar developers in various countries have taken very different approaches for how to adapt to the era of remote work. This mass experimentation has resulted in new techniques and accelerated new technologies. The teams at the forefront are embracing new technologies to shorten their sales cycles and empower front-line teams. 

In this webinar, we will discuss how solar developers in 6 major solar markets have taken different approaches to adapt to social distancing requirements. We will share best practices and techniques used by these teams, from new methods to qualify leads early, to new ways of engaging with customers, structuring teams, and delivering projects. We will also show how HelioScope’s new Sales Proposal tools help these teams close more projects in less time. 

According to McKinsey, COVID has accelerated the global digitalization shift by 5 years. Find out what that means for the solar industry by joining this webinar. 