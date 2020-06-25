Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Watt It Takes: Van Jones Reflects on the Origin of Green Jobs Listen
Two Months Before the US Election, Climate Remains a Top Issue
What Really Caused California's Blackouts?
The Interchange
View All
Assessing the State of Demand Response Amid California's Grid Stresses Listen
Why Trump’s Energy Department Quashed a Supergrid Report
The Wild World of ESG Investing
webinar:

How to Transform Grid Operations Using GIS

register now

How can utilities deal with shrinking revenues, rising costs, COVID-19 challenges and skyrocketing customer demands while strengthening resiliency? The answer: by creating a tougher, smarter, more secure, and healthier grid. ArcGIS® can help. It provides superior data management, engagement and insight into nearly all dimensions of grid operations.

ArcGIS is an extensive information platform that enables new results—solutions that run on any device, devour idle data, and display cutting-edge analytics with exceptional visualization. This webinar will illustrate how ArcGIS unifies IT and OT, delivers spatial analysis and provides situational awareness to the plans and programs of grid modernization.