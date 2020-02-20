Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Microsoft's Carbon-Negative Gambit Listen
BlackRock CEO Says Climate Is Reshaping Finance. What Does That Mean?
Australia's Hellish Start to 2020: The Impact of Bushfires on the Grid and Politics of Oz
The Interchange
View All
'Climatetech' Is Heating Up in Venture Capital. Will Investors Learn From the First Cleantech Wave? Listen
Could Green Hydrogen Become the 'New Oil'?
Proof the Energy Future Is Here
webinar:

Field Testing Meets Modeling: Validated Data on Bifacial Solar Performance

register now

As mono-facial and bifacial modules trend toward cost parity, the interest in potential increased production from bifacial has grown exponentially. However, lingering questions on the bankability of bifacial remain.Several small-scale test beds have attempted to answer these questions but the data may have been skewed by the limits of these test beds.

Array Technologies along with third party partners PV Lighthouse and CFV Solar have identified the small test bed limitations and resolved them. Working together we have developed a state-of-the-art bifacial test yard and validated methodologies to answer the PV industries lingering questions on bifacial performance in real-world utility-scale conditions.