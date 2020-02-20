Field Testing Meets Modeling: Validated Data on Bifacial Solar Performance

As mono-facial and bifacial modules trend toward cost parity, the interest in potential increased production from bifacial has grown exponentially. However, lingering questions on the bankability of bifacial remain.Several small-scale test beds have attempted to answer these questions but the data may have been skewed by the limits of these test beds.

Array Technologies along with third party partners PV Lighthouse and CFV Solar have identified the small test bed limitations and resolved them. Working together we have developed a state-of-the-art bifacial test yard and validated methodologies to answer the PV industries lingering questions on bifacial performance in real-world utility-scale conditions.