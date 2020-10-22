Energy Storage Made Simple: Turnkey C&I Solutions for Demand Charge & Back-up

Piecing together an energy storage system with different components can be confusing, time-consuming, and expensive. That’s why CPS designed a truly turnkey solution with integrated components that are pre-engineered, pre-wired, and factory tested to work together seamlessly. They also provide expert remote service to help you diagnose and troubleshoot issues quickly and safely. Whether you need demand charge, back-up power, or both, get ESS projects to the finish line with CPS turnkey solutions and service all the way through commissioning. In this webinar, learn about the fully-integrated CPS energy storage solution, performance guarantee, and how to easily analyze the system financials in Energy Toolbase.

FOR MORE INFORMATION webinars@greentechmedia.com SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES sales@greentechmedia.com