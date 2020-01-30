Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
Watt It Takes: The Founder-Engineer Turning CO2 Into Fuels and Materials Listen
Can Tesla's Cybertruck Shape the Burgeoning Electric Truck Market?
Thanksgiving Podcast Feast: New Dem Candidates, 'Climategate' Redux and Top Turkeys of 2019
The Interchange
View All
Emerging Tech That Will Help Revive Our Infrastructure Listen
Meet the Expert Cataloging Every Climate Solution
The Deep Decarbonization Draft, Part 2: Fantasy Sports for Energy Nerds Is Back
webinar:

A New Chapter for the North American Wind Market

register now

The North American wind market has experienced an explosive increase in demand over the past year, with a record 7GW under constructions and a further 28GW of contracted capacity in the pipeline. Propelled by the upcoming phase-out of production tax credits, wind developers are eager to push through new wind projects by the end of 2020. Coal retirements and state-driven clean energy mandates have further driven interest in wind buildout. However, the industry is also facing supply chain challenges, bloated interconnection queues, inadequate transmission infrastructure, and other obstacles. The offshore wind sector is navigating its own set of unique opportunities and challenges as the market matures.

In this webinar, Wood Mackenzie wind energy analysts will review the significant trends in North American wind power in 2019 and discuss the outlook for North American wind in 2020. Learn about the key drivers and barriers for new wind power installations in North America, including sub-regional market dynamics.​