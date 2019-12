by Emma Foehringer Merchant

Over the last year, the U.S. market celebrated 2 million installations. Residential solar hit record deployment numbers. Several utilities inked ginormous deals and broke new national records on pricing for large-scale solar installations.

Then, in the final month of the year, Congress handed solar a crushing defeat for the industry’s favorite incentive.

Below, a look back at the biggest trends driving this year’s ride on the solar coaster.